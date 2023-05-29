Who is Sahil? Monster mechanic who stabbed, stoned minor girl Sakshi to death in Delhi

Admin

The Delhi Police on Monday arrested Sahil Khan who stabbed and killed 16-year-old girl named Sakshi in Delhi's Shahbad Dairy area. The 20-year-old accused, stabbed her at least 20 times before hitting her on her head with a stone. The police arrested him from Uttar Pradesh's Bulandshahr city.

The girl was killed on a bustling street crowded with people, yet no one came to her rescue, as captured in the CCTV footage.

Watch the video here:

Let us know! 👂

What type of content would you like to see from us this year? — HubSpot (@HubSpot)

The accused has been taken to Delhi by cops. A case under Section 302 (murder) of the Indian Penal Code was earlier registered at Shahbad Dairy police station on the basis of the complaint lodged by the victim's father.

Who is Sahil?

Here is what we know so far:

As per reports, Sahil is a mechanic by profession who repairs AC and fridge. Sahil is on Instagram with username “sahi.lkhan3600” and has 56 posts, 405 followers. His bio on Instagram read, “#love you dark life; daru lover (alcohol lover); Yaaron ki yari; Sab pe Bhari; 5 July; Love you mom.” His posts on Instagram suggest that he loves to drink and party hard. In many of his posts, one can see Sahil smoking hukkah and drinking alcohol with his friends.

Admin

Admin

4. Like any other person, Sahil also likes to make reels. Many of his reels on Instagram show him either performing solo or with friends.

5.In one particular reel, captioned as “Judai” Sahil can be seen performing over a woman’s voice that says, “I just want to inform you that I am going to get married in a week. In barely six months, my child will also have a name.” To this, Sahil replies, “My best wishes are with you, if I remain alive, I will definitely come.” The brutal murder can also be seen acting in the reel with facial expressions.

6. Shockingly, in on the reels, Sahil gave tribute to one of his friends who seems to have been arrested.

Admin

7. Sahil has Siddu Moosewala’s photo as his first post on Instagram. The posts then go on to show his life with his friends. However, it has no sign of his “girlfriend” Sakshi who he was brutally murdered.

8. Involved in a romantic relationship with Sakshi, Sahil killed her while she was on her way to celebrate her friend's son’s birthday.

9. The blood-curdling CCTV footage of the incident showed Sakshi walking down the street when she was accosted by Sahil, He then proceeded to stab her multiple times & kicked her before smashing her head multiple times with a concrete slab after she fell unconscious. Unfazed by people around, Sahil walked away only to return and throw the slab at the victim again.

10. There have been allegations that Sahil, son of Sarfaraz, wore kalava, a sacred Hindu thread, on his wrist to mislead police.