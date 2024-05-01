Asia Rankings 2024: 91 Indian Universities In The Times Higher Education List; Check Top 10 Here |

According to the latest release of Times Higher Education’s (THE) Asia University Rankings 2024, Indian universities have made significant progress in some areas while facing some setbacks in others. The Indian Institute of Science is leading the way for Indian universities at 32nd position. Last year, the institute stood at 48th position. The top 10 Indian universities cover a wide range of subjects and exhibit different levels of development.

Top 10 Indian Universities in the list are

Indian Institute of Science (IISc): 32nd Rank

Anna University: 119th Rank

Mahatma Gandhi University: 134th Rank

Jamia Millia Islamia: 148th Rank

Shoolini University of Biotechnology and Management Sciences: 150th Rank

Indian Institute of Technology (Indian School of Mines) Dhanbad: 152nd Rank

Indian Institute of Technology Guwahati: 158th Rank

Bharathiar University: 160th Rank

International Institute of Information Technology, Hyderabad: 162nd Rank

Indian Institute of Technology, Patna: 163rd Rank

This year, as 91 Indian universities have been featured in the rankings, up from 75 in the previous year. As a result, India has overtaken China as the second most-represented country in the rankings.

However, despite this progress, Indian universities still face certain challenges in comparison to their Asian counterparts. While research quality metrics show promise, there is a need for improvement in areas such as institutional income, research, industry income, patents, and international outlook.

THE’s Asia University Rankings are highly competitive, with Tsinghua University in China retaining its top position for the sixth consecutive year. Peking University follows closely, maintaining its second place ranking, while the National University of Singapore secures the third spot.

Asia's top 10 universities overall

Tsinghua University, China: 1st Rank

Peking University, China: 2nd Rank

National University of Singapore, Singapore: 3rd Rank

Nanyang Technological University, Singapore: 4th Rank

The University of Tokyo, Japan: 5th Rank

University of Hong Kong, Hong Kong: 6th Rank

Shanghai Jiao Tong University, China: 7th Rank

Fudan University, China: 8th Rank

Zhejiang University, China: 9th Rank

Chinese University of Hong Kong, Hong Kong: 10th Rank

The 12th edition of THE’s Asia University Rankings highlights the increasing diversity and excellence of higher education institutions across Asia. India, Japan, mainland China, Turkey, and Iran are the top represented countries.