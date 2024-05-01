'Ensure BJP Wins By Huge Margin': Samajwadi Party's Shivpal Yadav Goofs Up During Election Rally (VIDEO)

Samajwadi Party leader Shivpal Yadav | X

Senior Samajwadi Party leader and Akhilesh Yadav's uncle, Shivpal Yadav, while addressing an election rally in Uttar Pradesh's Jaswant Nagar in Rainagar on Wednesday (May 1), ended up asking for a huge majority in the Lok Sabha Elections for the Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) instead of the Samajwadi Party (SP). Samajwadi Party supremo Akhilesh Yadav was also present on stage when the goof-up took place.

"You have to strengthen Akhilesh Yadav's hands. We have to ensure that the BJP wins with a huge majority in the elections," said Shivpal Yadav. Though he corrected himself later, the damage was done and his appeal for the BJP was caught on camera.

The video of Shivpal Yadav appealing the voters to vote for the BJP (by mistake) was shared by BJP's Shehzad Poonawalla and right wing handles. The video went viral on social media platform X.

SP leader Shivpal Yadav ji says make BJP win by big margin 😝😆☺️ MOYE MOYE for Akhilesh ji 😝 pic.twitter.com/bIBN1yWzIt — Shehzad Jai Hind (Modi Ka Parivar) (@Shehzad_Ind) May 1, 2024

Let us know! 👂

What type of content would you like to see from us this year? — HubSpot (@HubSpot)

However, Shivpal Yadav is not alone. Recently, Congress leader Adhir Ranjan Choudhury, speaking at a public meeting in West Bengal, reportedly said, "it would be better to vote for the BJP then to vote for the TMC."

"If Congress and CPI(M) don't win, secularism will be under threat. It is better to vote for BJP than to vote for TMC. So, vote for Congress, not for TMC or BJP," said Adhir Ranjan. However, his comment implying that voting for the BJP would be better than voting for the TMC was perceived as a self-goal and the clip was widely shared by BJP leaders and right-wing leaders.

Let us know! 👂

What type of content would you like to see from us this year? — HubSpot (@HubSpot)

Controversy Over Shivpal Yadav's Son Akshay Yadav's Pictures

Talking of Shivpal Yadav, controversy broke out over old pictures of his son and SP candidate from Badaun, Akshay Yadav, in which he was seen in a swimming pool with a girl. Akshay Yadav brushed away the issue saying that the pictures of him were from his college days and that it had no political relevance now. He also hit out at the political parties for "stooping so low" to attack him during polls and said it was a tactic to mislead the people.