 UP Elections: SP Badaun Candidate Akshay Yadav's Old Swimming Pool Pics With A Girl In Bikini Goes Viral; VIDEO
e-Paper Get App
HomeIndiaUP Elections: SP Badaun Candidate Akshay Yadav's Old Swimming Pool Pics With A Girl In Bikini Goes Viral; VIDEO

UP Elections: SP Badaun Candidate Akshay Yadav's Old Swimming Pool Pics With A Girl In Bikini Goes Viral; VIDEO

The politician said that the pictures are from the time when he was in college and added that what one does in personal life should not become a topic of discussion in political field. He also alleged that other political parties and candidates were unnecessarily bringing his personal life into politics.

Rahul MUpdated: Tuesday, April 30, 2024, 08:16 PM IST
article-image
SP Badaun Lok Sabha candidate Akshay Yadav reacted after his pictures went viral | X

Samajwadi Party candidate from Badaun Lok Sabha seat, Akshay Yadav, found himself surrounded in a controversy after pictures of him with a girl in bikini in swimming pool went viral. Another picture of the politician hugging a girl surfaced online after which there was quite a row and discussion regarding the pictures among the people in Badaun and political circles of UP.

Akshay, who is the Samajwadi Party candidate from Badaun and also the son of senior party leader Shivpal Yadav, spoke to the media about the pictures.

The Samajwadi Party candidate said that the pictures are from the time when he was in college. Akshay Yadav also clarified that the pictures are old and that a person's personal life should not be discussed in political field.

Read Also
'They Have Accepted Defeat': Samajwadi Party Chief Akhilesh Yadav Says BJP's Lack Of Enthusiam...
article-image

The Samajwadi Party's Badaun candidate added that those who were trying to target him using the pictures were missing the point and that a person cannot be targeted for old photos and personal life.

"This is very low level politics. This is an attempt to mislead the people. The other parties are trying to stoop very low is what this incident indicated. If they are really so concerned about the pictures, why are they not coming out officially. All these things should be looked at in political light," said Akshay Yadav in his comment.

Follow us on

RECENT STORIES

UP Elections: SP Badaun Candidate Akshay Yadav's Old Swimming Pool Pics With A Girl In Bikini Goes...

UP Elections: SP Badaun Candidate Akshay Yadav's Old Swimming Pool Pics With A Girl In Bikini Goes...

Nagaland State Lottery Result: April 30, 2024, 8 PM Live - Watch Streaming Of Winners List Of Dear...

Nagaland State Lottery Result: April 30, 2024, 8 PM Live - Watch Streaming Of Winners List Of Dear...

Celebrating The Workforce: A Look At Labor Day's History, Theme, and Significance

Celebrating The Workforce: A Look At Labor Day's History, Theme, and Significance

Gujarat Day: Celebrating The State's Enterprising Spirit & Rich Heritage

Gujarat Day: Celebrating The State's Enterprising Spirit & Rich Heritage

‘Life & Liberty Are Exceedingly Important’: SC Questions ED On Timing Of Arvind Kejriwal's...

‘Life & Liberty Are Exceedingly Important’: SC Questions ED On Timing Of Arvind Kejriwal's...