UP Elections: SP Badaun Candidate Akshay Yadav's Old Swimming Pool Pics With A Girl In Bikini Goes Viral; VIDEO

SP Badaun Lok Sabha candidate Akshay Yadav reacted after his pictures went viral | X

Samajwadi Party candidate from Badaun Lok Sabha seat, Akshay Yadav, found himself surrounded in a controversy after pictures of him with a girl in bikini in swimming pool went viral. Another picture of the politician hugging a girl surfaced online after which there was quite a row and discussion regarding the pictures among the people in Badaun and political circles of UP.

Akshay, who is the Samajwadi Party candidate from Badaun and also the son of senior party leader Shivpal Yadav, spoke to the media about the pictures.

The Samajwadi Party candidate said that the pictures are from the time when he was in college. Akshay Yadav also clarified that the pictures are old and that a person's personal life should not be discussed in political field.

The Samajwadi Party's Badaun candidate added that those who were trying to target him using the pictures were missing the point and that a person cannot be targeted for old photos and personal life.

"This is very low level politics. This is an attempt to mislead the people. The other parties are trying to stoop very low is what this incident indicated. If they are really so concerned about the pictures, why are they not coming out officially. All these things should be looked at in political light," said Akshay Yadav in his comment.