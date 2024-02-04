 'They Have Accepted Defeat': Samajwadi Party Chief Akhilesh Yadav Says BJP's Lack Of Enthusiam Behind Delay In Announcing Candidates
e-Paper Get App
HomeIndia'They Have Accepted Defeat': Samajwadi Party Chief Akhilesh Yadav Says BJP's Lack Of Enthusiam Behind Delay In Announcing Candidates

'They Have Accepted Defeat': Samajwadi Party Chief Akhilesh Yadav Says BJP's Lack Of Enthusiam Behind Delay In Announcing Candidates

Speaking on Sunday, the former chief minister claimed that accepting a ticket from the ruling party amounted to joining a losing battle.

BISWAJEET BANERJEEUpdated: Sunday, February 04, 2024, 07:23 PM IST
article-image
Leader of the Opposition in UP Assembly Akhilesh Yadav with party MLAs arrives to attend the Budget session of, at Vidhan Bhawan in Lucknow, Friday, February 2, 2024. | PTI/Nand Kumar

In a scathing attack, Samajwadi Party president Akhilesh Yadav criticised the ruling Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) for the delay in announcing its Lok Sabha candidates in Uttar Pradesh, suggesting a lack of enthusiasm within its cadre.

Speaking on Sunday, the former chief minister claimed that accepting a ticket from the ruling party amounted to joining a losing battle.

Read Also
Bharat Jodo Nyay Yatra Enters Dhanbad: Rahul Gandhi Says BJP Handing Over Lands Of Tribals To Their...
article-image

'Atmosphere of despondency among BJP cadre'

"Nobody wants to fight a losing battle. There is an atmosphere of despondency among the BJP cadre, and they have accepted defeat even before the polling process has commenced," said Akhilesh Yadav.

Taking to his official handle on X, the Samajwadi Party supremo cited a recent survey, claiming that 90 per cent of the state's backward classes, Dalits, and minorities would unite to vote for the PDA (Pichhde, Dalit, and Alpasankhyak).

Read Also
'Winnability Is Sole Criterion For INDIA Alliance Lok Sabha Tickets,' Says Akhilesh Yadav
article-image

"A recent survey has shown that 49 per cent of the state's backward classes, 16 per cent Dalits, 21 per cent minorities (Muslims, Sikhs, Buddhists, Christians, Jains, and Tribals), and 4 per cent backward among the general population are with the PDA. They will vote unitedly for the PDA this time," declared Akhilesh Yadav.

The SP leader further asserted that the BJP was facing significant losses in the upcoming general elections, claiming, "All previous poll gambits of the BJP have failed this time, which is why the ruling party is struggling to come out with its list of Lok Sabha candidates for the state."

Read Also
'BJP Using Religion For Politics From Day One': SP Chief Akhilesh Yadav Attacks Saffron Party
article-image

Akhilesh Yadav contended that disillusionment was growing among the youth, who had hoped for employment promises to be fulfilled by the BJP. He alleged that even within the BJP, many were planning to vote against the party's candidates. The recent political instability in Jharkhand and allegations of foul play in the Chandigarh mayoral polls were cited as examples of the BJP's questionable methods to gain power.

'Anti-BJP wave'

Claiming an 'anti-BJP wave' among farmers, Akhilesh Yadav said that false or failed promises to double farmers' income and provide fair prices for their produce, along with a lack of action on guarantees to protect crops from animals and control rising agricultural costs, have turned the farming community against the BJP.

Read Also
Lok Sabha Elections 2024: Akhilesh Yadav Announces Alliance With Congress, Allocates 11 UP Seats
article-image

"This government is driving hard-working professionals to penury by bringing anti-labour laws to favor their billionaire friends. The farmers and laborers have turned against the BJP," he added. Concluding his remarks, Akhilesh Yadav declared, "Amid the air of despondency all around and people ready to teach them a lesson, the BJP has already accepted defeat."

Follow us on

RECENT STORIES

Haryana Legislative Assembly To Install Protective Glass Walls To Prevent Security Breaches

Haryana Legislative Assembly To Install Protective Glass Walls To Prevent Security Breaches

'They Have Accepted Defeat': Samajwadi Party Chief Akhilesh Yadav Says BJP's Lack Of Enthusiam...

'They Have Accepted Defeat': Samajwadi Party Chief Akhilesh Yadav Says BJP's Lack Of Enthusiam...

Rajasthan: BJP Gears Up For Lok Sabha Polls, Vasundhara Raje Joins Core Committee Meeting

Rajasthan: BJP Gears Up For Lok Sabha Polls, Vasundhara Raje Joins Core Committee Meeting

Nagaland State Lottery Result 04-02-2024, 8 PM Live: Watch Streaming Of Winners List Of Dear Toucan...

Nagaland State Lottery Result 04-02-2024, 8 PM Live: Watch Streaming Of Winners List Of Dear Toucan...

Tamil Nadu: One Dead As Speeding BMW Hits Scooter, Drags It For 50 Meters In Kancheepuram; Shocking...

Tamil Nadu: One Dead As Speeding BMW Hits Scooter, Drags It For 50 Meters In Kancheepuram; Shocking...