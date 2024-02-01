'Winnability Is Sole Criterion For INDIA Alliance Lok Sabha Tickets,' Says Akhilesh Yadav

SP Chief Akhilesh Yadav | PTI

In a bid to quell speculations about the rift regarding seat-sharing within the Opposition INDIA alliance, Samajwadi Party (SP) national president Akhilesh Yadav said winnability would be the only criterion for giving tickets to the candidates for the upcoming Lok Sabha elections.

“Only those candidates would be given tickets who have the potential to win elections,” he told reporters in Mainpuri.

Yadav emphasises unity within the alliance

Yadav emphasised the unity within the alliance, stating that the PDA (Pichda, Dalit, and Alpshankhyak) coalition would emerge triumphant against the ruling NDA.

He confirmed that any candidate from any party in the alliance would be considered for tickets based on their electability. Yadav's remarks came a day after the Samajwadi Party released a list of 16 candidates for the Lok Sabha elections, including his wife Dimple Yadav, contesting from Mainpuri.

However, uncertainty looms over the seat-sharing agreement between SP and Congress within the INDIA alliance. Despite ongoing discussions, SP has begun announcing its candidates, leading to discomfort among Congress leaders.

The party has already given list of proposed seats to be given to Cong

Sources within SP reveal that the party has already given the list of proposed seats to be given to Congress to their committee headed by Mukul Wasnik. "Only those leaders are making hue and cry who are either not members of that committee or do not have information about this,” the SP leader said.

He said that Samajwadi Party is cautious this time vis-a-vis alliance with Congress after their experience in the Madhya Pradesh elections, where SP was sidelined despite having an alliance.

Congress starts its preparation

Congress has initiated preparations for all Lok Sabha seats in Uttar Pradesh as state leaders conducted separate meetings to assess winning possibilities and strategize for each constituency. Plans for appointing social media coordinators at the district and seat levels were discussed, alongside organizing a dialogue program between 2019 Lok Sabha and 2022 Legislative Assembly candidates and office bearers on February 6.

To facilitate the Bharat Jodo Nyaya Yatra in Uttar Pradesh, Congress appointed PL Punia as coordinator and Aradhana Mishra Mona as co-coordinator, aiming for effective coordination and outreach.

The ongoing negotiations and preparations underscore the complexities of alliance politics as parties gear up for the crucial Lok Sabha elections, each striving to consolidate support and secure electoral victories.