Video: 'INDIA Bloc Will Benefit By Nitish Kumar's Exit,' Says Delhi CM Arvind Kejriwal

During a press conference on Monday, Delhi Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal criticised Bihar Chief Minister Nitish Kumar for leaving the INDIA bloc, stating that his actions were not beneficial for democracy. He, however, went on to claim that Kumar's exit would prove beneficial for opposition INDIA bloc in Bihar.

INDIA will benefit from Nitish switch: Kejriwal

Kejriwal's comments came in response to a question regarding Nitish's decision to form a new government with the BJP in Bihar.

"I think Nitish Kumar should not have gone there. He didn't do the right thing. It is not right for democracy. I think this will harm the NDA in Bihar, and the INDIA alliance will benefit from it," Kejriwal said.

Mamata Banerjee had called Nitish exit as 'good riddance'

Earlier, West Bengal Chief Minister Mamata Banerjee had said that if Nitish Kumar exits INDIA bloc, it would be a 'good riddance'.

A source close to Mamata Banerjee reportedly relayed her sentiment that the departure of JD(U) chief and Bihar CM Nitish Kumar from the INDIA alliance would be be 'good riddance,' as per The Telegraph. Mamata reportedly expressed these views during a meet and greet arranged by Governor CV Ananda Bose at the Raj Bhavan on the occasion of Republic Day on Friday.

“Didi thinks that if Nitish Kumar leaves the INDIA bloc, which is a certainty now, it would be good riddance,” the source was quoted as saying, referring to off-the-record conversations that took place between the Trinamool leader and journalists and trusted associates at the Raj Bhavan on Friday evening.

“She thinks that the anti-incumbency facing the Nitish-led government would have cost the alliance,” the source went on to add.

Both Arvind Kejriwal and Mamata Banerjee, in contrast to Nitish Kumar's ambition of being appointed as convenor of the opposition bloc, had instead proposed Mallikarjun Kharge's name for the post and as PM candidate.

On Sunday, Nitish stepped down from his position as the Chief Minister of Bihar, citing dissatisfaction with the functioning of the 'Mahagathbandhan' or grand alliance and the opposition bloc INDIA. He subsequently forged a new government with the BJP, the same party he had parted ways with less than 18 months ago.