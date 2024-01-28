'AAP To Fight LS Polls As Part Of INDIA Bloc In Haryana': Arvind Kejriwal

Delhi Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal | PTI

Chandigarh: The Aam Aadmi Party (AAP) national convenor and Delhi chief minister Arvind Kejriwal on Sunday announced that his party would contest the upcoming general elections in Haryana as a part of INDIA bloc.

Addressing the "Badlav rally’’ at Jind town in Haryana, Kejriwal, however, said that the AAP would go solo in the ensuing assembly elections, due later this year, in the state.

Kejriwal, who was accompanied by several state leaders as well as Punjab chief minister Bhagwant Mann, appealed to the people to form the AAP government in the state as well as on one side of Haryana there was Delhi and on the other side, Punjab which too had an AAP government.

Stating that Haryana too was looking for a change as its people were now "fed up’’ with all the other political parties which had in the past only filled their own pockets. He held that only AAP could provide round-the-clock power supply, quality education and health services like it had done in Delhi and Punjab.

Kejriwal attacks Centre

Accusing the BJP-led Centre of using the income tax department, CBI and enforcement directorate to implicate and arrest him, Kejriwal said he was not afraid of going to jail. Stating that he was a son of Haryana and thus wanted to tell the BJP not to try to scare him.

He went on to say that he was a Lord Ram and Lord Hanuman’s follower and his party was not here for power but to serve the people.

Showing the electricity bills to the people, Mann said that the AAP government in Punjab had delivered its free power guarantee within three months of its government’s formation from July 2022, and the people of Punjab were getting zero electricity bills, since. "We do not say "jumle’’ like the BJP. We deliver what we promise’’, he said, enumerating many other achievements of his government in Punjab.