Delhi CM Arvind Kejriwal's Explosive Claims Against BJP; Says '7 AAP MLAs Offered ₹25 Cr'

Delhi CM Arvind Kejriwal | PTI

New Delhi: Delhi Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal has levelled serious allegations against the Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP), accusing them of attempting to buy seven Aam Aadmi Party (AAP) MLAs. Kejriwal alleged that the BJP's motive behind this move was to destabilize his government in the national capital.

According to Kejriwal, the BJP engaged in talks with seven AAP legislators, enticing them with an offer of ₹25 crore each. The alleged conversation reportedly involved a sinister plan to topple the AAP government, with threats of imminent arrest for Kejriwal in connection with the Delhi liquor policy case.

पिछले दिनों इन्होंने हमारे दिल्ली के 7 MLAs को संपर्क कर कहा है - “कुछ दिन बाद केजरीवाल को गिरफ़्तार कर लेंगे। उसके बाद MLAs को तोड़ेंगे। 21 MLAs से बात हो गयी है। औरों से भी बात कर रहे हैं। उसके बाद दिल्ली में आम आदमी पार्टी की सरकार गिरा देंगे। आप भी आ जाओ। 25 करोड़ रुपये देंगे… — Arvind Kejriwal (@ArvindKejriwal) January 27, 2024

Kejriwal Gives Details In Social Media Post

In a detailed social media post, Kejriwal exposed the purported dialogue between the BJP and AAP MLAs. The BJP allegedly conveyed a plan to arrest Kejriwal and subsequently lure the MLAs with financial incentives to contest elections on BJP tickets. Despite claims of approaching 21 MLAs, Kejriwal clarified that the information available to AAP indicates that only seven MLAs were contacted, all of whom rejected the tempting offer.

"Recently, they [BJP] has contacted 7 of our MLAs of Delhi and said - 'We will arrest Kejriwal after a few days. After that, we will break the MLAs. Talks have been held with 21 MLAs. Talking to others also. After that, we will topple the Aam Aadmi Party government in Delhi. You can also come. Will give ₹ 25 crore and contest the elections on BJP ticket,'" said Kejriwal in a post.

Kejriwal vehemently stated that these alleged attempts to destabilize his government are not rooted in any liquor scam investigation but rather in a conspiracy to overthrow the AAP government in Delhi. He emphasized that the unity of AAP MLAs remains strong and despite past conspiracies, the people's support and resilience have thwarted previous attempts to topple the government.

Motivation Behind Destabilization Attempts

According to Kejriwal, the BJP's alleged endeavours to destabilize the AAP government stem from the positive impact of AAP's governance in Delhi. Despite facing various challenges, Kejriwal expressed confidence that the people of Delhi's unwavering support for AAP makes it challenging for the BJP to secure victory in elections through such tactics.