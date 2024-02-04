Bharat Jodo Nyay Yatra Enters Dhanbad: Rahul Gandhi Says BJP Handing Over Lands Of Tribals To Their 'Corporate Friends' |

Dhanbad: Congress Leader Rahul Gandhi launched a scathing attack on the Modi Govt saying, "Public sector units are the property of the people of India but the Modi government is handing them over to select 2-3 billionaires, I think in a short time the steel industry of Jharkhand will also be affected. They will arrest 2-3 of their friends. We stand against this... Congress Party protects and will continue to protect the water, forests and land of the tribal brothers."

Congress leader Rahul Gandhi's 'Bharat Jodo Nyay Yatra' resumed from Dhanbad on Sunday, the third day of his yatra in Jharkhand. After a night halt in Tundi block of the district on Saturday, the yatra resumed at Govindpur in Dhanbad city on Sunday.

#WATCH | Jharkhand: Congress leader Rahul Gandhi's Bharat Jodo Nyaya Yatra reaches Dhanbad.



(Visuals from Saraidhella area) pic.twitter.com/XyKmMCxCUS — ANI (@ANI) February 4, 2024

Yatra to head to Bokaro

The yatra which started from Govindpur, will pass through Saraidhela, IIT-ISM gate, Randhir Verma Chowk, Shramik Chowk near the railway station and reach Bank More where he will address a public rally. Thereafter, it will proceed towards Bokaro Steel City. After the launch break in Bokaro, the yatra will again start from Jena More around 2 pm. Gandhi's night halt is scheduled in Ramgarh district on Sunday.

The yatra will travel 804 km, covering 13 districts of the state over eight days in two phases. In all, it will travel 6,713 km in 67 days, passing through 110 districts in 15 states before culminating in Mumbai on March 20.

With inputs from ANI