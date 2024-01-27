Lok Sabha Elections 2024: Akhilesh Yadav Announces Alliance With Congress, Allocates 11 UP Seats

Samajwadi Party chief Akhilesh Yadav on Saturday announced an alliance with the Congress party in Uttar Pradesh for Lok Sabha elections. The Former UP CM said the Congress will contest 11 seats in the upcoming parliamentary polls from Uttar Pradesh.

"Our cordial alliance with Congress is off to a good start with 11 strong seats… This trend will move forward with the winning equation. 'India' team and 'PDA' strategy will change history," Akhilesh Yadav wrote on X.

Let us know! 👂

What type of content would you like to see from us this year? — HubSpot (@HubSpot)

It's noteworthy that the northern state holds considerable sway in the Lok Sabha, boasting 80 seats. In the 2019 Lok Sabha elections, the BJP, under the leadership of Narendra Modi, secured a landslide victory in Uttar Pradesh, clinching 62 seats.

The Samajwadi Party (SP) and Congress, in contrast, only managed to secure a total of 6 seats, with SP holding 5 and Congress 1. Despite this, the SP's relatively stronger performance in recent Vidhan Sabha elections, where they won 111 seats, has instilled hope that they can significantly challenge the BJP's dominance in the upcoming elections.

RLD to get 7 seats

The SP has already announced an alliance with the Jayant Chaudhary led RLD. Both parties had on Friday announced their alliance for the Lok Sabha polls, with the RLD saying that the other party will leave seven seats in western Uttar Pradesh for its nominees.



SP president Akhilesh Yadav and RLD chief Jayant Chaudhary announced the tie-up on social media for the elections later this year. "Congratulations to everyone on the alliance of RLD and SP. Let us all unite for victory," Yadav had said in a post on X.