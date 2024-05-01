Viral VIDEO: Galgotias Or Whatsapp University? College Students TROLLED For Failing To Answer Objective Of Protest March Towards Congress HQ In Delhi

Courtesy: Aaj Tak

A video currently going viral on social media shows an Aaj Tak journalist interviewing students as they march towards the Congress headquarters in Delhi to protest against ongoing controversial issues regarding inheritance tax and wealth distribution. Surprisingly, none of the students could provide answers to the questions posed by the reporter.

When asked why he had travelled from Greater Noida to Delhi, one student replied that as a youth, he desired a developed India, but failed to elaborate further. Ashutosh, the Aaj Tak journalist, inquired about the motive behind the demonstration, pointing out that the placards suggested concerns about inheritance and wealth distribution. However, the student was unable to provide a coherent response and urged the reporter to speak to someone else.

After this, Ashutosh questioned another student about the alleged references to wealth distribution and inheritance tax in the Congress manifesto. However, this student also admitted to lacking knowledge about the manifesto.

As Ashutosh continued to interview several students, none could offer satisfactory answers, including the purpose of their presence at the protest.

As per the report, all the students were from Uttar Pradesh’s Galgotias University.

After the video report went viral on social media minutes after it was uploaded, netizens, including prominent figures expressed concern about the state of education and awareness among students. Many trolled the students and emphasised the importance of understanding political issues, particularly during the ongoing Lok Sabha elections.

BIG EXPOSE ⚡



Dhruv Galgotia , CEO of Galgotias college has shared on Instagram about the students protest against Congress Manifesto



They could not even read Hindi and English, but they have written that students are confident about interactions.



This is shameful, they… pic.twitter.com/2BJULqBaJv — Amockxi FC (@Amockx2022) May 1, 2024

Galgotians calling police after reporter exposed them. pic.twitter.com/VA9p5eUCGK — Narundar (@NarundarM) May 1, 2024

"This super story by my fine young colleague @JournoAshutosh exposes the WhatsApp university (and state of higher education!)! Next time when students want to protest at least find out what the protest is all about!" said prominent journalist Rajdeep Sardesai on X.

"The owner of the university whose students have paraded their ignorance today also displays his incoherence! ‘Global topic’?" said another X user Rohini Singh.

"This video reflects the current state of many youngsters in India. These graduates of Whatsapp University lack direction and understanding of reality, easily swayed by misinformation," remarked @satishacharya.

"First images of WhatsApp university’s sprawling campus in NCR!" said Prashant Kumar.

First images of WhatsApp university’s sprawling campus in NCR! pic.twitter.com/aBaCPlTrV7 — Prashant Kumar (@scribe_prashant) May 1, 2024

"These are students of Galgotias, they even cud not read Hindi/ English properly. BJP just handed placards to these people to oppose Congress. Important thing is that They are Future of India," said Swati Dixit.



"Galgotias University is the new WhatsApp University," said @khanumarfa

Galgotias University is the new WhatsApp University ✊🏽🤘🏽 — Arfa Khanum Sherwani (@khanumarfa) May 1, 2024

"BIG EXPOSE Dhruv Galgotia , CEO of Galgotias college has shared on Instagram about the students protest against Congress Manifesto They could not even read Hindi and English, but they have written that students are confident about interactions. This is shameful, they should be held accountable and asked what they are doing with their student's education? They are proper WhatsApp University products," said @Amockx2022.