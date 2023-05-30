Shahbad Dairy murder: Accused Sahil who stabbed Sakshi to death to be produced before Delhi's Rohini court today |

In a tragic incident that unfolded on Sunday in Delhi's Shahbad Dairy area, a 20-year-old man, Sahil allegedly killed a 16-year-old girl in a fit of rage, brutally stabbing her 16 times, then smashing her head with a boulder in a street.

The accused Sahil, who is charged with the murder of his girlfriend, will be presented before the Rohini court on Tuesday, stated a report in ABP News. The entire gruesome act was captured on a security camera, revealing the apathy of passersby who witnessed the horrifying attack but failed to intervene.

दिल्ली के शाहबाद डेरी में एक नाबालिग मासूम गुड़िया को चाकू गोद-गोदकर मारा गया और उसके बाद पत्थर से उसे कुचल दिया गया। दिल्ली में दरिंदों के हौसले बुलंद हैं। पुलिस को नोटिस जारी कर रहे हैं। सब हदें पार हो गई हैं। मैंने अपने इतने सालों के करियर में इससे ज़्यादा भयानक कुछ नहीं देखा। pic.twitter.com/0kC4ht4q1f — Swati Maliwal (@SwatiJaiHind) May 29, 2023

Sahil killed Sakshi following an argument within their relationship

Investigations have revealed that Sahil, a 20-year-old technician, and the victim were in a relationship with each other for over three years but had encountered a disagreement or decided to part ways. The police have categorised the crime as a passion-fueled act, as Sahil harboured a grudge against the girl and carried out the heinous act. Further inquiry into the matter is currently underway to establish additional details.

Accused's background

According to Sahil's landlord, he had been residing in the area with his family for nearly two years, and there had been no prior instances of altercations or conflicts. The landlord, speaking to ANI, stated, "Sahil had been staying here for the last two years along with his three sisters and parents. His father's name is Sarfaraz. He never had any fights with anyone in the neighborhood."

Sahil had been staying here for the last two years along with his three sisters and parents. His father's name is Sarfaraz. He never had any fights with anyone in the neighbourhood here. I saw the video of the incident today… pic.twitter.com/2SDtv5QNGd — ANI (@ANI) May 29, 2023

Postmortem report reveals gruesome injuries

The preliminary findings of the postmortem report indicate that the minor girl was stabbed 16 times, with her head brutally struck by a heavy object. The police are eagerly awaiting the detailed autopsy report for further insights into the nature of the injuries inflicted on the victim.

Family demands justice

The grieving parents of the deceased girl performed her last rites at Delhi's Shahbad crematorium. Speaking to ANI, they expressed their anguish and demanded justice for their daughter.