2 Minor Girls Suffer Burns In Acid Attack By Father In Kerala's Kasaragod District | Representative Image

Kasaragod: Two minor girls suffered burn injuries after the father of one of them allegedly poured acid on them in Panathadi village of this northern Kerala district, police said on Saturday.

Case Registered

Rajapuram police registered a case against Manoj K C (48), a native of Karike in Dakshina Kannada, Karnataka, and launched a manhunt after he absconded, they said.

According to police, the incident occurred around 10.30 am on Friday when Manoj reached the house of his wife's brother in Parakadavu in Panathadi village.

Manoj and his wife reportedly had a troubled marital life. Following frequent quarrels, she had left their house and was staying with her brother.

On Friday, Manoj's 17-year-old daughter and her 10-year-old cousin were playing in the courtyard when he allegedly opened a bottle of acid used for processing rubber sheets and poured it on them before fleeing from the place, police said.

The acid caused burns on the hand and thigh of Manoj's daughter, while her cousin suffered minor burns on the face and hands, according to the FIR.

Both girls were rushed to a nearby hospital and are undergoing treatment.

Police have registered a case under Bharatiya Nyaya Sanhita (BNS) sections 329(3) (criminal trespass), 124(1) (voluntarily causing grievous hurt by use of acid), 109(1) (attempt to murder), and 351(2) (criminal intimidation).

Efforts are on to trace Manoj in Kerala and Karnataka, and the assistance of Karnataka police would be sought if required, police added.

