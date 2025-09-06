Punches Thrown, Hair Pulled: Two Women Get Into Fierce Fight At Uttar Pradesh's Gorakhpur Petrol Pump; Video | X

Two young women broke into a major fight at a petrol pump in Uttar Pradesh’s Gorakhpur district on Saturday morning, leaving bystanders shocked. A video of the incident, which has since gone viral on social media, shows the women attacking each other in public.

The clip begins with one woman sneaking up on another and throwing an object at her. The second woman, who was reportedly working at the petrol pump, immediately hit back with punches. Within moments, the situation escalated into a violent scuffle as the two women grabbed, shoved, and hit each other while stunned onlookers stood by. Despite the intensity of the clash, one of the bystanders intervened to separate them. Motorbike riders waiting for fuel could be seen moving backward to avoid getting involved, but no one stepped forward to help.

The Fight Eventually Stops

Interestingly, after several minutes of heated aggression, a bystander can be seen calming the two women and stopping the fight abruptly. The reason behind the clash remains unclear. It is yet to be established whether the women knew each other or if the dispute was spontaneous.

No FIR Registered

As of now, no First Information Report (FIR) has been registered, and no arrests have been made in connection with the incident.

Netizens React

The viral video triggered a wave of reactions online. Many social media users debated the incident, with some blaming the girl in the white shirt, claiming she went to get petrol without wearing a helmet, while others criticized the petrol pump worker.

One user remarked, “Girls are no less than either.”

Another wrote, “There is no place for violence in Indian democracy.”