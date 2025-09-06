'Crime And Corruption Has Increased': RJD Leader Tejashwi Yadav Slams NDA Government

RJD Leader Tejashwi Yadav | ANI

Patna: RJD leader Tejashwi Yadav on Saturday slammed the NDA-led government of Bihar over the lack of development in the state.

Speaking with reporters, Tejashwi Yadav said, "Crime and corruption have increased. This is the situation of Bihar. See the condition of education, irrigation, and healthcare. Bihar is the worst when it comes to per capita income and per capita investment. Bihar is in last place in terms of Farmers' income. There is no industry, no business."

#WATCH | Patna: RJD leader Tejashwi Yadav says, "Not just on Twitter, we say everywhere that we are looking at the condition of Bihar. What did those who ruled Bihar for 20 years do?... Look at the state of education, earnings, irrigation, healthcare, per capita income,… pic.twitter.com/wNde6rQg9L — ANI (@ANI) September 6, 2025

Tejashwi Yadav's remarks come as the state braces for the Assembly elections likely to be held in the latter part of the year.

Earlier, Tejashwi Yadav launched a scathing attack on Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) for holding the Bihar Bandh protests yesterday, saying that the world's largest party, BJP, "unleashed thuggery from all over the world" in Bihar.

In a post shared on X, Yadav said, "For the Bihar bandh, they could have hired people just like for the rally. Just as they pressure the police and administration in rallies, for the bandh, they could have told the police themselves to stop the traffic. The world's largest party, BJP, yesterday in #Bihar unleashed thuggery from all over the world."

Tejashwi further stated that the BJP goons openly beated women and teachers, stopped pregnant women, pushed elders, misbehaved with female students, stopped children from going to school, stopped ambulances and beat the martyrs' families. "But still these useless people couldn't shut down even a ward, let alone a panchayat! Shame on them!" he added.

Attacking the media for not covering all of these "BJP's thuggery", Yadav said, "The sycophant media got cold feet over BJP's thuggery. The poor things didn't hold any debate on this. If there was even a sneeze in the opposition's bandh, a casteist storm would erupt in their studios, peacocks would dance on their journalism, but the poor fellows are in shock from BJP's failure."

NDA observed Bihar Bandh on Thursday over the derogatory remarks made against Prime Minister Narendra Modi and his late mother at a Mahagathbandhan event in the state.

