UP: After Pitbull Attack On Woman In Jhansi, Municipal Corporation Orders Owner To Relocate Dog Outside City Limits

Jhansi: Following an incident where a woman was allegedly attacked by a Pitbull, the Jhansi Municipal Corporation instructed the dog's owner to remove the pet from his residence, as the breed is banned, officials said on Saturday.

Recently, a video circulated on social media purportedly showing the woman from Sipri Bazaar being attacked by the Pitbull.

Dr Raghavendra Singh, the Veterinary Officer for the Jhansi Municipal Corporation, stated that once the incident was reported, a team promptly visited both the dog owner's home and the woman.

He added that the woman denied making any complaint in the matter, following which the dog owner was warned and instructed to immediately relocate his pet outside the municipal corporation limits.

Meanwhile, the dog owner has assured to move his pet to a farmhouse outside the municipal limits as soon as possible, and stated that he would file an affidavit to that effect on Saturday.

Additionally, the officer urged the public not to keep any banned or dangerous animals, as they can pose significant risks to the safety of the owners' families and others.

In March 2024, the Centre directed states to ban the sale and breeding of 23 breeds of ferocious dogs, including Pitbull Terriers, American Bulldogs, Rottweilers and Mastiffs, in response to rising incidents of dog attacks by pets.

In a letter dated March 12 to chief secretaries of all states and UTs, the Department of Animal Husbandry and Dairying also said that these breeds of dogs, which have already been kept as pets, should be sterilised to prevent further breeding.

