 UP: After Pitbull Attack On Woman In Jhansi, Municipal Corporation Orders Owner To Relocate Dog Outside City Limits
e-Paper Get App
HomeIndiaUP: After Pitbull Attack On Woman In Jhansi, Municipal Corporation Orders Owner To Relocate Dog Outside City Limits

UP: After Pitbull Attack On Woman In Jhansi, Municipal Corporation Orders Owner To Relocate Dog Outside City Limits

Dr Raghavendra Singh, the Veterinary Officer for the Jhansi Municipal Corporation, stated that once the incident was reported, a team promptly visited both the dog owner's home and the woman.

PTIUpdated: Saturday, September 06, 2025, 05:10 PM IST
article-image
Following an incident where a woman was allegedly attacked by a Pitbull. | Pexels

Jhansi: Following an incident where a woman was allegedly attacked by a Pitbull, the Jhansi Municipal Corporation instructed the dog's owner to remove the pet from his residence, as the breed is banned, officials said on Saturday.

Recently, a video circulated on social media purportedly showing the woman from Sipri Bazaar being attacked by the Pitbull.

Dr Raghavendra Singh, the Veterinary Officer for the Jhansi Municipal Corporation, stated that once the incident was reported, a team promptly visited both the dog owner's home and the woman.

He added that the woman denied making any complaint in the matter, following which the dog owner was warned and instructed to immediately relocate his pet outside the municipal corporation limits.

FPJ Shorts
Baaghi 4 Box Office Collection Day 2 Prediction: Will Tiger Shroff Starrer Show A Huge Jump On Saturday?
Baaghi 4 Box Office Collection Day 2 Prediction: Will Tiger Shroff Starrer Show A Huge Jump On Saturday?
Punches Thrown, Hair Pulled: Two Women Get Into Fierce Fight At Uttar Pradesh's Gorakhpur Petrol Pump; Video
Punches Thrown, Hair Pulled: Two Women Get Into Fierce Fight At Uttar Pradesh's Gorakhpur Petrol Pump; Video
Hollywood Royalty! Hugh Jackman, Bon Jovi & Jon Hamm Spotted At Arthur Ashe Stadium For US Open 2025 Semi-Final
Hollywood Royalty! Hugh Jackman, Bon Jovi & Jon Hamm Spotted At Arthur Ashe Stadium For US Open 2025 Semi-Final
Hammer Time! Lewis Hamilton Arrives On Ducati Bearing Italian Flag Colours For F1 Italian GP Qualifying At Monza; Video 
Hammer Time! Lewis Hamilton Arrives On Ducati Bearing Italian Flag Colours For F1 Italian GP Qualifying At Monza; Video 
Read Also
Chhattisgarh Shocker: Class 2 Girl Student Made To Do 100 Sit-Ups For Using Toilet Without...
article-image

Meanwhile, the dog owner has assured to move his pet to a farmhouse outside the municipal limits as soon as possible, and stated that he would file an affidavit to that effect on Saturday.

Additionally, the officer urged the public not to keep any banned or dangerous animals, as they can pose significant risks to the safety of the owners' families and others.

In March 2024, the Centre directed states to ban the sale and breeding of 23 breeds of ferocious dogs, including Pitbull Terriers, American Bulldogs, Rottweilers and Mastiffs, in response to rising incidents of dog attacks by pets.

In a letter dated March 12 to chief secretaries of all states and UTs, the Department of Animal Husbandry and Dairying also said that these breeds of dogs, which have already been kept as pets, should be sterilised to prevent further breeding.

(Except for the headline, this article has not been edited by FPJ's editorial team and is auto-generated from an agency feed.)

Follow us on

RECENT STORIES

SIMI-IM Terror Funding: ED Attaches Assets Of SIMI-IM Linkman Raju Khan In Terror Financing Probe

SIMI-IM Terror Funding: ED Attaches Assets Of SIMI-IM Linkman Raju Khan In Terror Financing Probe

Punches Thrown, Hair Pulled: Two Women Get Into Fierce Fight At Uttar Pradesh's Gorakhpur Petrol...

Punches Thrown, Hair Pulled: Two Women Get Into Fierce Fight At Uttar Pradesh's Gorakhpur Petrol...

UP: After Pitbull Attack On Woman In Jhansi, Municipal Corporation Orders Owner To Relocate Dog...

UP: After Pitbull Attack On Woman In Jhansi, Municipal Corporation Orders Owner To Relocate Dog...

Chhattisgarh Shocker: Class 2 Girl Student Made To Do 100 Sit-Ups For Using Toilet Without...

Chhattisgarh Shocker: Class 2 Girl Student Made To Do 100 Sit-Ups For Using Toilet Without...

'Crime And Corruption Has Increased': RJD Leader Tejashwi Yadav Slams NDA Government

'Crime And Corruption Has Increased': RJD Leader Tejashwi Yadav Slams NDA Government