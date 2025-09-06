 Boyfriend Publicly Thrashed With Slippers By Girlfriend’s Family For Roaming Together In UP’s Hamirpur – VIDEO
Rahul MUpdated: Saturday, September 06, 2025, 03:20 PM IST
article-image
Screengrab viral video | X/@bstvlive

Hamirpur: A shocking incident has come to light from Uttar Pradesh's Hamirpur, where a young man was publicly assaulted with slippers by members of his girlfriend’s family. The attack reportedly took place after the couple was seen roaming together in the town, which angered the girl’s relatives.

According to reports, the girl's family confronted him on a busy street in the Jalalpur Road area under Rath Kotwali. They then began assaulting the young man in full public view.

A 15-second video clip of the undated incident has surfaced and is now circulating widely on social media. In the footage, the victim is seen on the ground while a man, believed to be one of the girl’s relatives, repeatedly beats him with slippers. The attacker can also be heard hurling verbal abuse at the youth, as a large crowd watches passively from around the scene.

Click here to watch the video

article-image

Police Action

There are currently no reports of any police complaint or action.

