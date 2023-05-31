Bogus IAS Busted: Pune Police nabs imposter claiming to be PMO Official

Representative Image |

The Pune Police Crime Branch, Unit 1, has successfully apprehended an individual who impersonated an IAS officer and claimed to engage in confidential work at the Prime Minister's Office. The suspect's activities came to light when he attended a society program in the Aundh area as the chief guest, raising suspicions among the attendees. Alert citizens promptly reported the matter to the police, leading to the swift arrest of the impersonator in the Talegaon Dabhade area.



The arrested individual has been identified as Vinay Dev, also known as Vasudev Nivritti Tayde, aged 54, residing in Ranwara Row House, Talegaon Dabhade. Operating under the alias of Dr Vinay Dev, he concealed his true identity and falsely portrayed himself as an IAS officer.

He was caught after attending ambulance dedication ceremony as chief guest



The incident occurred during an ambulance dedication ceremony organized by the Borderless World Foundation at Sindh Housing Society in the Aundh area, with the aim of providing relief in Jammu and Kashmir. Dr Vinay Dev attended the program as the chief guest, claiming to hold the position of an IAS officer and serving in a confidential capacity as a secretary at the Prime Minister's Office. However, his statements raised suspicions among the organization's officials, prompting them to contact the Pune police. Responding swiftly, the Crime Branch traced and apprehended him at his residence in Talegaon Dabhade.



During the course of the investigation, the impersonator admitted his true identity as Vasudev Taide. He confessed to assuming the role of an IAS officer and fabricating his association with the Prime Minister's Office. A case has been registered against him at the Chatushringi police station.