 Operation AAHAT: 59 children rescued by CR's RPF from human traffickers on Danapur-Pune special train; 5 arrested
According to senior railway officials, the rescued children have been placed in a children's home.

Kamal MishraUpdated: Wednesday, May 31, 2023, 08:12 PM IST
In a successful joint operation, the Railway Protection Force (RPF) of the Central Railway, along with the government railway police and an NGO, rescued 59 children from the clutches of human traffickers. The operation, known as 'Operation AAHAT,' took place on a Danapur-Pune special train on May 30th, and five accused individuals were apprehended.

Rescue took place at Bhusawal and Manmad stations

"The daring rescue took place at the Bhusawal and Manmad stations, situated in the Jalgaon and Nashik districts of Maharashtra. Acting on reliable information, the RPF, along with their counterparts and the NGO, swiftly mobilized and conducted thorough checks at the stations" said Dr Shivraj Manaspure Chief Public Relations Officer of Central railway.

"At Bhusawal station, 29 children, aged between eight and 15 years, were rescued from the train. The operation continued as the authorities intercepted the train at Manmad station, where an additional 30 children of the same age group were safely rescued. The accused individuals were promptly arrested on charges of human trafficking" he said.

Children were being transported from Bihar to Sangli

"Preliminary investigations revealed that these children were being transported from Bihar to Sangli, Maharashtra. The arrested suspects face charges under the stringent anti-human trafficking laws. They were produced in court to face legal proceedings" further added Dr Manaspure.

The RPF, in a tweet, commended the collaborative efforts between PRAYAS (the NGO) and the government railway police, which led to the successful dismantling of a child trafficking ring. The rescue operation and subsequent arrests highlight the significant impact of such partnerships in combatting exploitation.

Rescued kids moved to children's home

According to senior railway officials, the rescued children have been placed in a children's home, under the supervision of an NGO and the direction of the children welfare committee. Additionally, the relatives of all the rescued children have been informed.

