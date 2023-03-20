Bombay HC says child trafficking 'most heinous' form of exploitation, denies bail to man

Representative Photo

While denying bail to a man who is allegedly involved in the trafficking of a 10-month-old child, the Bombay High Court observed that child trafficking is one of the most serious and heinous forms of exploitation, which not only impacts the child and its family, but also threatens the very fabric of the society.

𝗠𝗮𝗻 𝗵𝗮𝗱 𝗸𝗶𝗱𝗻𝗮𝗽𝗽𝗲𝗱 𝗶𝗻𝗳𝗮𝗻𝘁 𝘄𝗵𝗶𝗹𝗲 𝘀𝗵𝗲 𝘄𝗮𝘀 𝘀𝗹𝗲𝗲𝗽𝗶𝗻𝗴 𝘄𝗶𝘁𝗵 𝗵𝗲𝗿 𝗺𝗼𝘁𝗵𝗲𝗿

On March 14, Justice Anuja Prabhudessai dismissed the bail plea of Parandam Gudenti who was arrested for kidnapping an infant from Bandra in August 2021 when she was sleeping with her mother on the footpath. He was booked on the charges of criminal conspiracy, kidnapping, wrongful confinement, and trafficking.

“Child trafficking is one of the most serious and heinous forms of exploitation which not only impacts the child and the family but threatens the very fabric of the society,” said Justice Prabhudessai, adding that considering the gravity of the offence she was not inclined to grant bail to Gudenti.

𝗖𝗼-𝗮𝗰𝗰𝘂𝘀𝗲𝗱 𝘀𝗼𝗹𝗱 𝗶𝗻𝗳𝗮𝗻𝘁 𝗳𝗼𝗿 ₹𝟭.𝟱 𝗹𝗮𝗸𝗵

According to the prosecution, a co-accused kidnapped the infant and sold her to Gudenti for Rs1.5 lakh. He, in turn, trafficked the infant to another co-accused for Rs1.3 lakh, who sold her to a childless couple for Rs35,000. The police recovered Rs1.3 lakh from Gudenti.

Gudenti’s advocate contended that the couple who ultimately purchased the child were granted bail by the Supreme Court. However, the court noted that unlike the accused, the couple was not involved in kidnapping or selling the child. “They (couple) had adopted the child on payment of Rs35,000 without following the due process,” added the court.

𝗚𝘂𝗱𝗲𝗻𝘁𝗶 𝗽𝗿𝗶𝗺𝗮 𝗳𝗮𝗰𝗶𝗲 𝗶𝗻𝘃𝗼𝗹𝘃𝗲𝗱 𝗶𝗻 𝗿𝗮𝗰𝗸𝗲𝘁: 𝗛𝗖

Denying relief to Gudenti, the HC said that the material on record prima facie indicates that he is involved in a racket of kidnapping and selling of children. “The footpath dwellers, particularly street children, are the most vulnerable and marginalised section of the society, prone to victimisation and exploitation,” added the judge.

Rejecting his bail plea, the court observed, “Considering the gravity of the offence, I am not inclined to exercise the discretion under Section 439 of the Criminal Procedure Code in favour of the applicant who is involved in child trafficking racket.”