 Navi Mumbai resident held by NCB in drug trafficking case, 1.1kg charas seized
Information was gathered about a person based in Navi Mumbai, who was actively involved in the regular procurement and further distribution of drugs.

Somendra SharmaUpdated: Wednesday, March 15, 2023, 10:10 PM IST
article-image

The Mumbai Zonal Unit of Narcotics Control Bureau (NCB) has busted an inter-state charas trafficking network and have arrested one person in connection with the case. The agency has also seized 1.170 kilogram of charas from multiple locations, ₹0.45 lakh in cash and 970 grams of gold.

According to the NCB Zonal Director Amit Ghawate, information was gathered about a person based in Navi Mumbai, who was actively involved in the regular procurement and further distribution of drugs. Further development led to the gathering of information about a Khargar-based person M Khan, who was operating the network from his shop in the Kalyan–Shilphata area.

NCB reveals how they caught the culprit

“Information was received that a drug consignment was to be transported into Mumbai and after analysis, it affirmed that Khan had procured a drug consignment and concealed it in his shop. Immediately, a team of officers initially maintained a close watch upon him and soon intercepted him as he was to leave the shop,” said an NCB official.

He added, “After an extensive search of his two shops cum go-down, 1.100 kilogram of charas was seized, which was concealed among regular items. During the search, Rs 7 lakh was also recovered. The team also reached his home in Kharghar and initiated a house search upon which 70 gram of charas was seized. Khan confessed that these were amassed from previous drug proceeds and he was scheduled to receive more consignments.”

