SSR drug case: Court asks NCB to return celebrity manager's passport

Mumbai: Observing that she has all rights to get her passport renewed, a special court has directed the Narcotics Control Bureau (NCB) to return celebrity manager Karishma Prakash’s passport for the purpose of its renewal.

The passport had been seized when she was being probed in connection with the drugs case related to late actor Sushant Singh Rajput. The agency had not named her in its chargesheet. The NCB had opposed her plea for the return of the passport contending that she may not be available for investigation if it is returned. The court said that it is not concerned on whether the agency is going to file a chargesheet against her or not, but at this stage it has chosen not to file one. It noted that till date she is not an accused in the case, while passing an order in her favour.