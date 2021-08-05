Sushant Singh Rajput drug case: Court denies pre-arrest bail to Deepika Padukone's former manager Karishma Prakash

A special NDPS court here on Thursday rejected the pre-arrest bail plea of Bollywood actress Deepika Padukone's manager Karishma Prakash in a drug case linked to the death of actor Sushant Singh Rajput.

Fearing arrest in the drug-related probe into the death of Rajput, Prakash had filed an anticipatory bail application before the Narcotic Drugs and Psychotropic Substances Act (NDPS) court in October last year.

After hearing extensive submissions made by both defence and prosecution, special judge VV Widwans rejected her plea for anticipatory bail.