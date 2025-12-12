 Mumbai Sessions Court Acquits 53-Year-Old Asif Shaikh In 1993 Wadala Riots Case After 32 Years
Charul Shah JoshiUpdated: Friday, December 12, 2025, 11:36 AM IST
article-image
In a case registered during the 1993 riots, the sessions court has acquitted a 53-yearold electrician from Wadala, Asif Shaikh. | Representational Image

Mumbai: In a case registered during the 1993 riots, the sessions court has acquitted a 53-yearold electrician from Wadala, Asif Shaikh. The case was registered with the Wadala police for the riots that took place at Dinbandhu Nagar. Shaikh was listed as an absconding accused, while the other 14 accused had been acquitted for want of evidence. As Shaikh could not be traced, a proclamation was issued in his name. It was only after over 32 years that he was arrested on July 5 this year.

1993 Riots Involved Large Mob Clashes

As per the prosecution case, registered on January 12, 1993, an uncontrolled mob of 300-400 persons from both Hindu and Muslim communities gathered at Dinbandhu Nagar in Wadala, and pelted stones, soda bottles, burning balls and tube lights at each other. The police undertook lathi-charge and fired in the air to disperse the mob, during which four persons sustained injuries, following which 15 persons were arrested.

Apart from Shaikh, all others were acquitted of all charges. The prosecution had examined three witnesses – all police officials. Besides, the prosecution relied on the previously recorded testimonies of witnesses.

article-image

Court Highlights Lack of Incriminating Proof

After considering the evidence, the court said no incriminating material was brought by the prosecution. Besides, the witnesses could not identify the accused who were arrested. While acquitting Shaikh, the court said, “There is no direct or circumstantial evidence on record to prove that the accused, along with others, formed an unlawful assembly… and pelted stones and burned balls.”

