Pune Crime: Group of 5-6 vandalise vehicles in Bowler Chowk, Police launch investigation

Pune: Gang vandalizes 14 vehicles in Kondhwa to gain dominance |

In a shocking incident that occurred near Basaveshwar Matha in Wadarwadi, Pune, a group of 5 to 6 individuals went on a rampage, vandalising vehicles with wooden sticks and iron weapons, causing panic in the Bowler Chowk area. The incident, believed to be fueled by a previous dispute, has led to a case being registered against the accused at Chatushshrungi police station.

Dispute-Fuelled Attack

The complaint was filed by a 42-year-old man who witnessed the incident unfold on the evening of Friday, June 2nd, at approximately 10:30 pm. According to the police, the accused had gathered at the place when the group of accused arrived. Brandishing their makeshift weapons, the individuals indiscriminately attacked parked vehicles along the roadside, causing extensive damage. The plaintiff's car also suffered a broken front glass due to the vandalism.

Case Registered Against Accused at Chatushshrungi Police Station

Promptly responding to the incident, the plaintiff approached Chatushringi police station and lodged a complaint against the culprits. Assistant Police Inspector Anil Kekan is leading the investigation into the matter and working diligently to apprehend the individuals involved in the attack.

The police have initiated a thorough search operation to locate and bring the accused to justice. Meanwhile, affected vehicle owners are urged to report any damages caused during the incident to assist with the ongoing investigation.

Panic in Bowler Chowk Area

The authorities have expressed their commitment to maintaining law and order in the area and ensuring the safety and security of residents. They have urged the public to remain vigilant and report any suspicious activities to the police promptly.

As the investigation progresses, more details are expected to emerge regarding the motives behind the attack and the identities of the individuals responsible for the vandalism spree in Bowler Chowk.