Pune: Minor gangraped 4 years ago reveals her ordeal during counselling at school

The gangrape of a 12 year old girl that had happened in Pune three years ago has come to light during the course of counselling in school a few days back, Kondhwa Police station Inspector Santosh Sonawane told The Free Press Journal.

The Kondhwa police have made an arrest in this case, Munna Nadaf of Yevlewadi, Kondhwa, a 24 year old driver who is also a drug addict, the police added.

According to the victim, now 16, she was in Class VII in the year 2018-2019 when she was sexually assaulted by her neighbour Munna, a school dropout, Kondhwa police said.

After keeping her ordeal to herself for four years, the victim narrated it to the counsellor when she attended a session of “good touch, bad touch” held by an NGO in her school.

Raped and threatened

The minor told the counsellor that she was playing outside her house in Yevlewadi when an object fell out of the window of her neighbour, Munna’s house. When she went to return it, Munna, a school dropout, forcibly pulled her and locked the house from inside. There, he along with two other men sexually assaulted her. They turned up the volume of their loudspeaker to drown the noise of her screams.

After gangraping her, they threatened to harm her and her family if she told anyone about the incident.

Police on the lookout

The counsellor then informed the principal and her parents and took the girl to Kondhwa police station and helped her lodge a complaint.

The Kondhwa police are on the lookout for his accomplices. “We have tried to question the perpetrator but he is in a drug induced stupor and not in a position to give any answer,” PI Sonawane told FPJ