Pune News: Over 26,000 railway passengers found ticketless in latest campaign

Representative image | FPJ

Pune: In a recent ticket inspection conducted by the Pune Railway Division, a staggering number of 26,188 individuals were found to be travelling without tickets, leading to fines amounting to a staggering Rs 2.27 crore. Furthermore, an additional 7,825 passengers were fined a total of Rs 48.58 lakh for irregular travel practices. Additionally, 139 individuals were penalised with fines amounting to Rs 14,000 for carrying luggage without proper booking.



The entire operation was carried out under the guidance and supervision of Divisional Railway Manager Indu Dubey, Additional Divisional Railway Manager Brijesh Kumar Singh, Senior Divisional Commercial Manager Dr Milind Hirve, and Divisional Commercial Manager Dr Ramdas Bhise, in collaboration with Ticket Inspectors and the Railway Security Force.

Ensuring ticket compliance

This relentless ticket-checking campaign reflects the railway administration's commitment to ensuring proper ticketing compliance. The administration urges passengers to travel with valid tickets to avoid penalties imposed under the Railway Act. Failure to pay fines can potentially result in legal consequences, including imprisonment.



Passengers are advised to prioritise ticket compliance and cooperate with railway authorities to ensure a safe and lawful travel experience for all.