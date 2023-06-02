 Pune News: Over 26,000 railway passengers found ticketless in latest campaign
e-Paper Get App
HomePunePune News: Over 26,000 railway passengers found ticketless in latest campaign

Pune News: Over 26,000 railway passengers found ticketless in latest campaign

This relentless ticket-checking campaign reflects the railway administration's commitment to ensuring proper ticketing compliance.

Gunwanti ParasteUpdated: Friday, June 02, 2023, 02:18 PM IST
article-image
Representative image | FPJ

Pune: In a recent ticket inspection conducted by the Pune Railway Division, a staggering number of 26,188 individuals were found to be travelling without tickets, leading to fines amounting to a staggering Rs 2.27 crore. Furthermore, an additional 7,825 passengers were fined a total of Rs 48.58 lakh for irregular travel practices. Additionally, 139 individuals were penalised with fines amounting to Rs 14,000 for carrying luggage without proper booking.

The entire operation was carried out under the guidance and supervision of Divisional Railway Manager Indu Dubey, Additional Divisional Railway Manager Brijesh Kumar Singh, Senior Divisional Commercial Manager Dr Milind Hirve, and Divisional Commercial Manager Dr Ramdas Bhise, in collaboration with Ticket Inspectors and the Railway Security Force.

Read Also
Mumbai: CR felicitates staff after Ticket Checking revenue crosses ₹300 Cr
article-image

Ensuring ticket compliance

This relentless ticket-checking campaign reflects the railway administration's commitment to ensuring proper ticketing compliance. The administration urges passengers to travel with valid tickets to avoid penalties imposed under the Railway Act. Failure to pay fines can potentially result in legal consequences, including imprisonment.

Passengers are advised to prioritise ticket compliance and cooperate with railway authorities to ensure a safe and lawful travel experience for all.

Read Also
Mumbai: Deccan Queen completes 93 years of service; daily commuters and railway staff celebrate at...
article-image

(To receive our E-paper on WhatsApp daily, please click here.  To receive it on Telegram, please click here. We permit sharing of the paper's PDF on WhatsApp and other social media platforms.)

Follow us on

RECENT STORIES

Pune News: Over 26,000 railway passengers found ticketless in latest campaign

Pune News: Over 26,000 railway passengers found ticketless in latest campaign

A Road to Ruin: Broken dividers lead to alarming rise in accidents on Vishrantwadi to Alandi Road in...

A Road to Ruin: Broken dividers lead to alarming rise in accidents on Vishrantwadi to Alandi Road in...

Pune authorities convene to rainproof the city: Tackling Monsoon mayhem and traffic troubles

Pune authorities convene to rainproof the city: Tackling Monsoon mayhem and traffic troubles

Temporary disruption of train services on Pune-Daund sections due to maintenance work

Temporary disruption of train services on Pune-Daund sections due to maintenance work

Pune: Supriya Sule raises concerns over hoarding collapses, calls for immediate action

Pune: Supriya Sule raises concerns over hoarding collapses, calls for immediate action