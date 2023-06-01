Mumbai: Deccan Queen completes 93 years of service; daily commuters and railway staff celebrate at CSMT

By: FPJ Web Desk | June 01, 2023
Deccan Queen completed 93 years of service and daily commuters & railway staff celebrated the train's birthday at Chhatrapati Shivaji Maharaj Terminus in Mumbai, take a look at the pictures of the celebrations
All pics credit: Salman Ansari
History: Deccan Queen was the first deluxe train that was introduced to serve the two important cities of Mumbai and Pune. The name of the train was a nod to Pune, which was also known as the Queen of Deccan
The train was introduced with only two rakes of seven coaches each. One of these rakes was painted in silver with scarlet mouldings, and the other in royal blue with golden lines
The under frames of the coaches of the original rakes were built in England, and the coach bodies were built in Mumbai’s Matunga workshop of the GIP railway
In the beginning, Deccan Queen only had a first and second class. The former was eventually discontinued on January 1, 1949, and the latter was redesigned as the first class. The second class continued up to June 1955, which is when a third class was introduced for the first time
