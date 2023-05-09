 Mumbai: CR felicitates staff after Ticket Checking revenue crosses ₹300 Cr
General Manager, CR has also announced cash award of Rs 1 lakh to Commercial Department for its commendable work.

Staff ReporterUpdated: Tuesday, May 09, 2023, 10:17 PM IST
article-image
Shri Naresh Lalwani, General Manager, Central Railway felicitated 35 Ticket Checking staff and 5 non-fare revenue staff of different divisions for their exemplary work done in last financial year.

Central Railway earned Ticket Cheking revenue of Rs 303.91 crores against the Railway Board's target of Rs 235.30 crores and placed first among all Zonal Railways. 

First time any Zonal Railways has crossed Rs 300 crores earnings.

article-image

23 staff realised over Rs 1 crore revenue

Central Railway has the privilege of highest crorepati Ticket Checking staff. Total 23 Ticket checking staff have realised more than Rs. 1 crores revenue including staff grossing more than Rs 2 crores, Shri Dharmendra Kumar TTI is the highest earner over Indian Railways.

5 highest revenue collecting ladies Ticket Checking staff one each from all Divisions were also felicitated.

In addition to above, Central Railway have earned NFR revenue of Rs 87.44 crores against the Railway Board target of Rs 81.66 crores and placed first among all Zonal Railways.

First time Central Railway has achieved its NFR target.

For this exemplary work Commercial Inspector incharge of  NFR section of each  Division were also been felicitated today.

