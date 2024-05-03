Mumbai Metro Offers Special Discount To Boost Voter Turnout On May 20 Lok Sabha Elections

Representational Image

Mumbai: In an effort to boost voter turnout during polling for the general elections on May 20, the commuters of Metro Lines 2A and 7 will get a special 10 per cent discount on the voting day. Commuters of Mumbai Metro, utilising Mumbai 1 Card, Paper QR, and paper tickets will enjoy the privilege to travel to the polling stations and return home after voting with a special discount of 10 per cent on a base fare.

Mumbai Metro aspires to promote the interest of Mumbaikars towards voting through this valuable initiative, and as the ridership at Mumbai Metro has already soared to 90 million, this will further enhance the utility of Metro Lines towards the transportation needs of the MMR.

People residing in the Mumbai Metropolitan Region will be travelling from different corners to cast their votes on the polling day. Thus, on May 20, 2024, Mumbai Metro took up the noble initiative of offering discounts to its valued commuters. This meaningful direction permits the citizens of the MMR to reach their destined voting stations and fulfil their responsibility to exercise their right to vote with an added level of convenience. Moreover, this step will make passengers feel more satisfied with the services of Mumbai Metro.

Maha Mumbai metro is actively participating in systematic voter education and electoral participation (SVEEP) programme to encourage metro riders to fulfil their civic duty and vote in elections. This initiative aims to motivate citizens to contribute to the nation by exercising their right to vote.