Mumbai: Bandra Residents Organise 'Vote-athon' To Promote Voter Awareness Ahead Of Elections

Over 250 residents of Bandra, gathered on Sunday morning to take part in a ‘Vote-athon’, a run between St Stanislaus School, Hill Road, and the Bandra Fort, as part of a campaign to make citizens aware of the importance of voting in the coming general elections.

The event was organised by the Bombay Catholic Sabha (BCS) which represents lay churchgoers. The runners participated in five categories ranging from a distance of two to four kilometres, based on their age. There were categories for children below 13 years, senior citizens, and differently abled people.

Kevin D’Souza, vice-president and trustee of BCS said that the objective of the event was to send out a message to citizens to participate in the election process. “The message is to ask citizens of India to come out and vote. It is our constitutional duty. It comes only once in five years. When politicians get elected people complain that they have not done their job. However, on voting day people go to Lonavala and other places. Do you have the right to criticise the government if you have not done your duty.” asked D’Souza.

Renita Fernandes, a resident of Saki Naka in Andheri (East) travelled to Bandra to take part in the event. Fernandes, 54, participated in the category for people aged between 25 and 60 years. “It was a very good cause. We had a good number of participants,” said Fernandes. “I want everyone to come out and vote; vote for a person who can work for us. Unfortunately, people go on a holiday on voting day.”

Bandra is part of Mumbai North Central, which is one of the six Lok Sabha constituencies in the city. In the 2019 general elections, the voter turnout in the seat was 53.58%, the second lowest in the city. Only Mumbai South fared worse with a voter participation of 51.59%.

Community Efforts And Encouragement

Participants included professional runners who came all the way from places like Malad, Goregaon, and Ambarnath. The event began at 6.00 am and wrapped up at 9.00am. Winners were given cash prizes. Mohan Sequeira, winner of the category for those aged above 60 years, said that he hoped that the voter turnout this time will be cent per cent, “This was a wonderful experience. I appreciate the Sabha. All people should come out and vote on May 20 to make a difference.”

Commending the organisers for their idea, Father Evarist Newnes, assistant parish priest at St Peters Church, Hill Road, said, “Appreciate and congratulate BCS for their initiative to create voter awareness.”

Organisers of the ‘Vote-athon’ plan to create a video of the event and send the message across the country.