Central Railway announces 16 Unreserved Summer Special Trains on Mumbai-Pune-Ratnagiri routes

Central Railways will run additional Unreserved Summer Special Trains between Panvel-Ratnagiri and Pune-Ratnagiri to clear the extra rush of passengers during the vacations.

Central Railway has already announced running of 942 Summer Specials and with these additional summer specials, the total number of summer specials this year will be 958. The details of 16 specials are as under::

Panvel-Ratnagiri-Panvel Weekly Unreserved Special (8 trips)

01134 weekly unreserved special will depart Panvel at 21.30 hrs every Friday from 05.05.2023 to 26.05.2023 (4trips) and will arrive Ratnagiri at 04.30 hrs next day.

01133 weekly unreserved special will depart Ratnagiri at 13.00 hrs every Friday from 05.05.2023 to 26.05.2023 (4trips) and will arrive Panvel at 20.30 hrs same day.

Halts: Roha, Mangaon, Veer, Khed, Chiplun, Savarda, Aravali Road, and Sangameshwar Road.

Pune-Ratnagiri-Pune Weekly Unreserved Special (8 trips)

01131 weekly unreserved special will depart Pune at 20.50 hrs every Thursday from 04.05.2023 to 25.05.2023 (4trips) and will arrive Ratnagiri at 07.30 hrs next day.

01132 weekly unreserved special will depart Ratnagiri at 13.00 hrs every Saturday from 06.05.2023 to 27.05.2023 (4trips) and will arrive Pune at 23.55 hrs same day.

Halts: Lonavala. Kalyan, Panvel, Roha, Mangaon, Veer, Khed, Chiplun, Savarda, Aravali Road, and Sangameshwar Road.

Composition of both weekly specials : 20 General Second Class and 2 General Second Class cum Guard's Brake Vans.

Passengers are requested to note that all the above trains will run as UNRESERVED and to be booked through UTS system with normal charges as applicable for superfast mail/express trains.

For detailed timings and halts please visit www.enquiry.indianrail.gov.in or download NTES App.

Passengers are advised to follow COVID appropriate behaviour for their and other’s safety.

