Central Railway to run 14 additional AC summer special trains between Mumbai and Gorakhpur

Kamal MishraUpdated: Friday, April 21, 2023, 10:16 PM IST
Photo: Representative Image

Central Railway will run 14 additional summer special trains between Lokmanya Tilak Terminus and Gorakhpur to clear the extra rush of passengers. The details are as under:

01115 weekly AC special will leave Lokmanya Tilak Terminus at 12.15 hrs every Tuesday from 25.04.2023 to 20.06.2023  (7 trips) and will arrive Gorakhpur at 02.45 hrs third day.

01116 weekly AC special will leave Gorakhpur at 06.15 hrs every Thursday from 27.04.2023 to 22.06.2023 (7trips) and will arrive Lokmanya Tilak Terminus at 14.40 hrs next day.

Composition: One First AC, Three AC-2 Tier, 15 AC-3 Tier, One Pantry Car and Two Generator Vans.

Halts: Kalyan, Igatpuri, Nashik, Bhusaval, Khandwa, Itarsi, Pipariya, Jabalpur, Katni, Satna, Chitrakoot Dham, Banda, Kanpur Central, Lucknow, Gonda and Basti.

Reservation: Bookings for special train no. *01115* on special charges will open on *23.04.2023* at all computerised reservation centers and on website www.irctc.co.in.  

For detailed timings and halts please visit www.enquiry.indianrail.gov.in or download NTES App.

Passengers are advised to follow COVID appropriate behaviour for their and others' safety.

CR announces 18 additional summer special trains between Mumbai-Subedarganj; check details
