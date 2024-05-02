 Lok Sabha Elections 2024: Former Chhattisgarh PCCF And Head Of Forest Forces Rakesh Chaturvedi Joins BJP
e-Paper Get App
HomeMumbaiLok Sabha Elections 2024: Former Chhattisgarh PCCF And Head Of Forest Forces Rakesh Chaturvedi Joins BJP

Lok Sabha Elections 2024: Former Chhattisgarh PCCF And Head Of Forest Forces Rakesh Chaturvedi Joins BJP

The 1985-batch Indian Forest Service (IFS) officer joined the BJP at the election meeting of Union Home Minister Amit Shah in Korba—about 250 km from the state capital. Shah is in the industrial city to campaign for the BJP candidate Saroj Pandey contesting from the Korba Lok Sabha constituency.

FPJ News ServiceUpdated: Thursday, May 02, 2024, 09:26 PM IST
article-image
Rakesh Chaturvedi |

Raipur: Former Chhattisgarh Principal Chief Conservator of Forest (PCCF) and Head of Forest Forces Rakesh Chaturvedi on Wednesday joined the Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP).

The 1985-batch Indian Forest Service (IFS) officer joined the BJP at the election meeting of Union Home Minister Amit Shah in Korba—about 250 km from the state capital. Shah is in the industrial city to campaign for the BJP candidate Saroj Pandey contesting from the Korba Lok Sabha constituency.

Read Also
Lok Sabha Elections 2024: Chattisgarh Receives 72.1 % Votes In Second Phase Of Polls
article-image

An alumni of Government Engineering College (GEC), now National Institute of Technology (NIT), Chaturvedi is a native of Chhattisgarh and has held crucial positions in the forest department in Chhattisgarh and undivided Madhya Pradesh. He was appointed as the PCCF of Chhattisgarh in 2019 and later as the Head of Forest Forces.

Follow us on

RECENT STORIES

Central Railway's Mumbai Division Faces Scrutiny Over Maintenance Data Integrity Amid Derailments

Central Railway's Mumbai Division Faces Scrutiny Over Maintenance Data Integrity Amid Derailments

Salman Khan Firing Case: Post-Mortem Of Deceased Accused Anuj Thapan Held At JJ Hospital, Entire...

Salman Khan Firing Case: Post-Mortem Of Deceased Accused Anuj Thapan Held At JJ Hospital, Entire...

Lok Sabha Elections 2024: Former Chhattisgarh PCCF And Head Of Forest Forces Rakesh Chaturvedi Joins...

Lok Sabha Elections 2024: Former Chhattisgarh PCCF And Head Of Forest Forces Rakesh Chaturvedi Joins...

Mumbai: BMC Initiates Action Against Maternity Hospital In Bhandup After Death Of 26-Year-Old Woman

Mumbai: BMC Initiates Action Against Maternity Hospital In Bhandup After Death Of 26-Year-Old Woman

Mumbai News: BMC Introduces Initiatives To Empower Sub-Engineers To Tackle Pothole Challenges

Mumbai News: BMC Introduces Initiatives To Empower Sub-Engineers To Tackle Pothole Challenges