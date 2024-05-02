Lok Sabha Elections 2024: Former Chhattisgarh PCCF And Head Of Forest Forces Rakesh Chaturvedi Joins BJP

Rakesh Chaturvedi |

Raipur: Former Chhattisgarh Principal Chief Conservator of Forest (PCCF) and Head of Forest Forces Rakesh Chaturvedi on Wednesday joined the Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP).

The 1985-batch Indian Forest Service (IFS) officer joined the BJP at the election meeting of Union Home Minister Amit Shah in Korba—about 250 km from the state capital. Shah is in the industrial city to campaign for the BJP candidate Saroj Pandey contesting from the Korba Lok Sabha constituency.

An alumni of Government Engineering College (GEC), now National Institute of Technology (NIT), Chaturvedi is a native of Chhattisgarh and has held crucial positions in the forest department in Chhattisgarh and undivided Madhya Pradesh. He was appointed as the PCCF of Chhattisgarh in 2019 and later as the Head of Forest Forces.