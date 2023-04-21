CR announces 18 additional summer special trains between Mumbai-Subedarganj; check details | representative pic

Mumbai: Central Railway has decided to run 18 more special train services in addition to already running summer special trains.

The details of the trains are as under:

LTT- Subedarganj Weekly Special (18 trips)

04116 weekly special will leave Lokmanya Tilak Terminus at 00.15 hrs on every Friday from 05.05.2023 to 30.06.2023 (9 trips) and arrive Subedarganj at 05.10 hrs next day.

04115 weekly special will leave Subedarganj at 11.15 hrs on every Wednesday from 03.05.2023 to 28.06.2023(9 trips) and arrive Lokmanya Tilak Terminus at 16.15 hrs next day.

Halts: Kalyan, Igatpuri, Nashik, Bhusaval, Khandwa, Itarsi, Pipariya, Jabalpur, Katni, Maihar, Satna, Chitrakoot Dham, Banda, Rangaul, Bharuasumerpur, Kanpur Central and Fatehpur

Composition: One First AC cum AC-2 Tier, One First AC cum AC-3 Tier, 11 Sleeper Class, 8 General Second Class including two guard’s brake vans.

Reservation: Bookings for special train No 04116 on special charges will open on April 23 at all computerised reservation centres and on website www.irctc.co.in

For detailed timings at halts of special trains please visit www.enquiry.indianrail.gov.in or download NTES App

Passengers have been advised to follow COVID appropriate behaviour for their own and others' safety.