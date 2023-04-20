Central Railway adds 68 summer special trains between Mumbai, Varanasi & Danapur

Central Railway has decided to run 68 more special train services in addition to already running summer special trains. The details of the trains are as under:

*LTT-Banaras Bi-Weekly Special* (34 trips)

01113 bi-weekly special will leave Lokmanya Tilak Terminus at 12.15 hrs on every Wednesday and Saturday from 22.04.2023 to 14.06.2023 (17 trips) and arrive Banaras at 16.00 hrs next day.

01114 bi-weekly special will leave Banaras at 18.00 hrs on every Thursday and Sunday from 23.04.2023 to 15.06.2023 (17 trips) and arrive Lokmanya Tilak Terminus at 23.45 hrs next day.

Halts: Thane, Kalyan, Igatpuri, Nashik Road, Bhusaval, Khandwa, Itarsi, Jabalpur, Satna, Manikpur and Prayagraj Chheoki

Composition: Two AC-2 Tier, 6 AC-3 Tier, 10 Sleeper Class, 5 General Second Class including two guard’s brake vans.

*CSMT-Danapur Bi-Weekly Special* (34 trips)

01117 bi-weekly special will leave Chhatrapati Shivaji Maharaj Terminus at 11.25 hrs every Thursday and Sunday from 23.04.2023 to 18.06.2023(17 trips) and will arrive Danapur at 14.00 hrs next day.

01118 bi-weekly special will leave Danapur at 19.30 hrs every Friday and Monday from 24.04.2023 to 19.06.2023(17 trips) and will arrive Chhatrapati Shivaji Maharaj Terminus at 03.50 hrs third day.

Halts: Dadar, Kalyan, Igatpuri, Nashik Road, Bhusaval, Khandwa, Itarsi, Jabalpur, Katni, Satna, Prayagraj Chheoki, Pt. Deen Dayal Upadhyaya Jn. and Buxar.

Composition: One First AC, One AC-2 Tier, Two AC-3 Tier, 13 Sleeper Class, 5 General Second Class coaches including two Guard’s Brake Vans.

Reservation: Bookings for special train No 01113 and 01117 on special charges will open on 21.04.2023 at all computerised reservation centres and on website www.irctc.co.in.

For detailed timings at halts of special trains please visit www.enquiry.indianrail.gov.in or download NTES App.

Passengers are advised to follow COVID appropriate behaviour for their and other's safety.