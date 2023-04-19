 Central Railway's scrap revenue of Rs. 483.28 crore in FY 2022-23 (April-March) is the highest ever
e-Paper Get App
HomeCorporate-galleryCentral Railway's scrap revenue of Rs. 483.28 crore in FY 2022-23 (April-March) is the highest ever

Central Railway's scrap revenue of Rs. 483.28 crore in FY 2022-23 (April-March) is the highest ever

FPJ BureauUpdated: Wednesday, April 19, 2023, 03:30 PM IST
article-image

Central Railway has continued its relentless efforts towards achieving “Zero Scrap Mission” to make all stations, sections, installations, depots, workshops, sheds, workplace covering all railway locations/Divisions scrap free.

During the current financial year 2022-23, Central Railway registered a revenue of Rs. 483.28 Crore sale of scrap against target Rs. 355 crore for the financial year 2022-23. This is 36.14% higher than the target for the year 2022-23 and is highest percentage increase over target ever achieved by Central Railway for April to March period in any year.

The disposal of scrap has not only helped in generating revenue but also to keep the premises clean and environment friendly. Central Railway is working in a mission mode to sell all the identified scrap material at various locations in railways.

(To receive our E-paper on WhatsApp daily, please click here.  To receive it on Telegram, please click here. We permit sharing of the paper's PDF on WhatsApp and other social media platforms.)

Follow us on

RECENT STORIES

Western Railway’s 68th Railway Week Award function held

Western Railway’s 68th Railway Week Award function held

Saveetha Dental College performs intra oral endoscopy assisted condylar fixation for the first time

Saveetha Dental College performs intra oral endoscopy assisted condylar fixation for the first time

Central Railway's scrap revenue of Rs. 483.28 crore in FY 2022-23 (April-March) is the highest ever

Central Railway's scrap revenue of Rs. 483.28 crore in FY 2022-23 (April-March) is the highest ever

Central Railway celebrates 132nd birth anniversary of Bharat Ratna Dr. B.R. Ambedkar

Central Railway celebrates 132nd birth anniversary of Bharat Ratna Dr. B.R. Ambedkar

Western Railway observes birth anniversary of Bharat Ratna Dr BR Ambedkar

Western Railway observes birth anniversary of Bharat Ratna Dr BR Ambedkar