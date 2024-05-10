Babus, mantris & buzz: After three phases of Lok Sabha polls Home Minister Amit Shah claims 190 seats

After three phases of Lok Sabha polls Home Minister Amit Shah claims 190 seats !

The BJP seems quite hopeful of reaching target of 400 seats. This is evident from the fact that Home Minister Amit Shah has claimed 190 seats after the three phases of the Lok Sabha polls.

Kya POK me kuch hone wala hai?

The sudden statements of Union Defence Minister Rajnath Singh and Foreign Minister Jaishankar about POK has fuelled speculations that some thing is cooking up. One can wait and watch.

Will Dr BK Das be next Chairman, DRDO?

The Central Government is busy in finding a suitable candidate for the post of Chairman, Defence Research and Development Organization (DRDO) as Dr Samir V Kamath, the current Chairman, is superannuating on May 31 after close to three years in office. Dr BK Das, Director General (Electronics & Communication System) in DRDO itself is said to be the frontrunner. He is the seniormost scientist among those in the race. The Screening Committee has reportedly suggested two more names - Suma Varughese, Director General (Micro Electronic Devices, Computational Systems and Cyber Systems), and Ummalaneni Raja Babu, Director General (Missiles and Strategic Systems). But if sources are to be believed, Dr Das has a brighter chance to occupy the plum post. Dr Das, Distinguished Scientist was appointed as Director General (Electronics & Communication System) on 29th April 2022. Prior to this, he was Director, ITR from 2015 to 2020 followed by Director, IRDE. In-between he was Director, DEAL as additional responsibility. He was an integral part of Indian Missile Program for 33 years and worked relentlessly towards Test and Evaluation of various state of the art Missiles and other air borne Weapon Systems.

K Sanjay Murthy is also Secretary, School Education for a while

K Sanjay Murthy, Secretary, Higher Education, has been assigned an additional charge of Secretary, Department of School Education & Literacy till May 19, 2024. He is a 1989 batch IAS officer of HP cadre.

Vimal Anand relieved to join as Joint Secretary, Commerce

Vimal Anand has been relieved to join as Joint Secretary in the Department of Commerce Delhi on deputation. He is an IRS-IT officer.

Interviews for CMD, BLC today

The Public Enterprises Selection Board (PESB) is holding interviews for the post of Chairman-cum-Managing Director, Balmer Lawrie & Co. Limited (BLC) on May 9, 2024.

Abhishek Kumar Singh goes on study leave

Abhishek Kumar Singh, JCIT, Mumbai, has been granted study leave. He is an IRS-IT officer.

Ms Agrawal appointed Chief Manager (Fin.), CRIS

Ms. Megha Agrawal, Senior Divisional Finance Manager (Sr. DFM), Raipur, South East Central Railway (SECR), has been selected for deputation to Centre for Railway Information Systems (CRIS) as Chief Manager (Finance) at New Delhi for a period of five years. She is an Indian Railway Accounts Service (IRAS) officer.

Rajesh Kulhari sent as CELE, Western Railway

Rajesh Kulhari has been transferred from Central Organisation for Railway Electrification (CORE) to Western Railway (WR) and posted as Chief Electrical Loco Engineer (CELE). He is an Indian Railway Service of Electrical Engineers (IRSEE) officer.

Vinod Pal appointed CVO, RCF

Vinod Pal has been transferred from Northern Railway (NR) to Rail Coach Factory (RCF) and posted as Chief Vigilance Officer (CVO). He is an Indian Railway Service of Mechanical Engineers (IRSME) officer.

Monumental task: BRO Building World’s Highest Tunnel at Shinkun La

The Border Roads Organisation (BRO) is embarking on a monumental task – commencing the construction of the Shinkun La Tunnel. Once completed, this engineering marvel will stand as the world’s highest tunnel, surpassing the Mila Tunnel in China. The project was announced by Director General, Border Roads Lt Gen Raghu Srinivasan, on the occasion of the BRO’s 65th Raising Day, marking a significant milestone in infrastructure development. The Shinku La Tunnel, a 4.1 km long motorable tunnel, will bridge the gap between the Lahaul Valley in Himachal Pradesh and the Zanskar Valley in Ladakh. As part of Project Yojak, a Border Roads Organisation (BRO) initiative, it will transform the Manali-Leh route into an all-year accessible pathway. The tunnel, expected to be completed by 2025, will not only be a testament to human engineering but also a gateway to enhanced connectivity and development.

Nominations invited for IG Security, DAE

Department of Personnel & Training has proposed to fill up the vacant post of Inspector General (Security) (JS level) in the Department of Atomic Energy (DAE), Mumbai on deputation basis from among IPS officers empanelled to hold Joint Secretary/equivalent posts at the Centre. Nominations of eligible IPS officers have been invited by June 30, 2024.

Vacancy for Secretary, Spices Board, Kochi advertised

It is proposed to fill up the post of Secretary (JS level), Spices Board, Kochi, Kerala under the Department of Commerce on deputation basis and nominations have been invited by June 5.

Faculty posts in ISTM to be filled on deputation

The Institute of Secretariat Training and Management (ISTM) New Delhi, a Central Training Institute, proposes to fill up faculty posts including Deputy Director (Economics & Planning) and Assistant Director (Accounts) on deputation basis.

Biswajit Sahu appointed Member Secy, RRB, Bhubaneswar

Biswajit Sahu, who is presently posted in East Coast Railway (ECoR), has been posted as Member Secretary, Railway Recruitment Board (RRB), Bhubaneswar. He is an Indian Railway Stores Service (IRSS) officer.

