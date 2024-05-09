UBI donates state-of-the-art equipment to CR hospital

Bharatratna Dr. Babasaheb Ambedkar Memorial Hospital, Byculla received state-of-the-art equipment as part of Union Bank of India CSR initiative in the august presence of Ram Karan Yadav, General Manager, Central Railway. Central Railway, in collaboration with the Union Bank of India CSR Foundation Trust, marked a significant milestone in healthcare by donating a cutting-edge Double Balloon Enteroscope to the Department of Surgery at Bharatratna Dr. Babasaheb Ambedkar Memorial Hospital, Byculla recently.

The ceremonial handover of the equipment took place at Chhatrapati Shivaji Maharaj Terminus Heritage Building in the presence of Ram Karan Yadav, General Manager, Central Railway.

Valued at Rs 50 lakhs, this state-of-the-art equipment aims to advance medical care and benefit patients in need.

Chittaranjan Swain, Additional General Manager, Central Railway, Smt. Soumya Sridhar, Deputy Zonal Head of Union Bank of India Mumbai and other Senior Officers and Doctors were also present.