IIM Ranchi concludes 3-day MDP organised for IOCL Personnel

The Indian Institute of Management Ranchi successfully concluded its three-day Management Development Programme (MDP) on Saturday, culminating in a valedictory ceremony held at its premises. The programme, which ran from May 16 to May 18, 2024, was tailored for the personnel of Indian Oil Corporation Limited (IOCL), with a primary focus on enhancing skills related to "Professional Etiquettes, Ethics at Workplace & Public Dealing, Emotional Quotient & Emotional Intelligence." 25 senior officers of IOCL were the participants of the MDP.

Addressing the participants, Prof. Deepak Kumar Srivastava, Director, IIM Ranchi, underscored the significance of social intelligence in today's professional landscape. He stressed the importance of aligning communication strategies with organizational values, strategic vision, and mission, highlighting the need for a comprehensive understanding of the expectations of the organization. Prof. Srivastava emphasized that the programme was meticulously designed to deliberate on various dimensions of effective communication.

Sanjeev Kumar Choudhary, Executive Director & State Head, Bihar-Jharkhand, IOCL, graced the ceremony as the Chief Guest and commended the programme's objective of advancing and refining participants' knowledge. Choudhary emphasized the importance of adapting to diverse audiences in professional interactions. He urged participants to integrate the learnings from the programme into their work and personal lives, encouraging them to cultivate versatility in their approach to business. Additionally, he stressed the significance of customer grievance & feedback, communicate with the public and deal with peers & seniors.

He also urged that the personnel should work with different departments and one has to become all-rounder in business perspective.

Prof. Rojers P Joseph, Chairperson of the Executive Education Committee at IIM Ranchi, provided insights into the institute's core focus areas, which include teaching, research, executive training, consulting, and fostering social impact and international collaborations. The event witnessed the participation of the Programme Directors, Prof. Angshuman Hazarika, and Prof. Tanusree Dutta.

The valedictory ceremony concluded with felicitating the participants with certificates, and a Vote of Thanks delivered by Rakesh Roushan, Chief Manager HR-CSR, IOCL, expressing gratitude to all stakeholders for their invaluable contributions towards the success of the Management Development Programme.