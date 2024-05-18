 VIT Chennai offers robotics training to children from government schools
e-Paper Get App
HomeCorporate-galleryVIT Chennai offers robotics training to children from government schools

VIT Chennai offers robotics training to children from government schools

FPJ BureauUpdated: Saturday, May 18, 2024, 12:00 AM IST
article-image

During the summer vacation, VIT Chennai's School of Computer Science and Engineering, School of Civil Engineering, and School of Advanced Sciences organized a five-day free robotics and drone training camp for government school children. This camp began on 13th May 2024. This camp drew 50 children from classes 5th to 9th.

Students were trained in the construction and operation of robots and drones. Awareness of using robots and drones with practical hands-on training was given.

The program was completed on 17.05.2024 with the financial support of VIT Chennai, which provided all facilities to the students, including food and transportation.

Dr. Sekar Viswanathan, vice president of VIT participated in the training's valedictory ceremony and awarded certificates to the students who participated in the training along with Dr. R. Ganesan, Dean of Computer Science and Engineering.

Five days training program was coordinated by the following faculty members of VIT Chennai Dr.V.Arunkumar, Dr. D.Sathian, Dr. V.Vasugi, Dr. V.Vidhya.

Follow us on

RECENT STORIES

VIT Chennai offers robotics training to children from government schools

VIT Chennai offers robotics training to children from government schools

THDCIL Launches Swachhata Pakhwada Campaign to Promote Cleanliness and Hygiene

THDCIL Launches Swachhata Pakhwada Campaign to Promote Cleanliness and Hygiene

Summer Special Trains: Breaking Boundaries with Over 100% Occupancy by SWR during April 2024

Summer Special Trains: Breaking Boundaries with Over 100% Occupancy by SWR during April 2024

Central Railway to give a Heritage Steam Engine look to the Neral-Matheran Toy Train engine,...

Central Railway to give a Heritage Steam Engine look to the Neral-Matheran Toy Train engine,...

THDCIL’s ‘HR Retreat: Navigating Emerging Trends’ to Drive Excellence in Public Sector HR...

THDCIL’s ‘HR Retreat: Navigating Emerging Trends’ to Drive Excellence in Public Sector HR...