THDCIL Launches Swachhata Pakhwada Campaign to Promote Cleanliness and Hygiene

R. K. Vishnoi, Chairman and Managing Director, THDC India Limited informed the commencement of the Swachhata Pakhwada Campaign, observed from May 16th to May 31st, 2024, within THDCIL. Vishnoi underscored the campaign's inception in 2016 with the aim of intensifying focus on cleanliness practices across government ministries and departments. Vishnoi stressing the importance of cleanliness emphasized its pivotal role in overall societal progress and said that the measure of a society's development is not merely in its infrastructure or economic indicators, but also in its commitment to cleanliness and hygiene.

Shallinder Singh, Director (Personnel) inaugurated the Swachhata Pakhwada on 16th May 2024 by administering a pledge in the gracious presence of Bhupender Gupta, Director (Technical) at THDCIL’s Corporate Office, Rishikesh.

Singh highlighted that Swachhata Pakhwada is being observed from May 16th to May 31st, 2024, across all unit and project offices of THDCIL. The activities planned for Swachhata Pakhwada include cleanliness drives, awareness campaigns, and mass mobilization through painting and slogan writing competitions at schools.

Singh added that as a responsible player in the power sector, THDC India Limited has consistently prioritized cleanliness as a cornerstone of its operations.

Bhupender Gupta, Director (Technical) mentioned that through its unwavering commitment to maintaining pristine environments, THDCIL sets a standard for sustainable development and environmental stewardship. This dedication underscores its broader mission of contributing positively to the communities it serves while ensuring a greener, healthier future for generations to come.

During the pledge ceremony Veer Singh, CGM (HR & A), A. K. Garg, CFO, along with other senior officers of THDCIL were present.