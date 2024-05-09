Adani Dahanu Thermal Power Station facilitates Industrial Visits for Engineering Students

Adani Electricity is committed to bridging the gap between theoretical knowledge and practical application for engineering students. Since 2006, the company has facilitated industrial visits to its 500 MW Adani Dahanu Thermal Power Station for more than 20,000 students from Maharashtra, Gujarat, and Daman.

In 2024 alone, nearly 4000 students from 84 engineering colleges across Maharashtra gained valuable firsthand experience by paying a visit to Adani Dahanu Thermal Power Station, India’s most awarded power plant, which is recognized for its operational excellence. These students represented diverse engineering fields such as Mechanical, Electrical, Instrumentation, and Civil Engineering.

Comprehensive Plant Tours Provide In-Depth Learning

The Adani Dahanu Thermal Power Station offers comprehensive plant tours that provide students with an in-depth understanding of the entire power generation process. Senior plant officials guide the students through every step, from coal intake to power transmission and distribution to the end consumers.

During these visits, students can observe a combination of 28 operational models and 240 static models that showcase every stage of power plant operations. Notably, the Adani Dahanu Thermal Power Station team skilfully designed, developed, and maintains all these models internally using leftover materials.

Adani Electricity on Nurturing Future Engineers

"At Adani Electricity, we believe in nurturing future generations of engineers," said an Adani Electricity spokesperson regarding the Dahanu Thermal Power Station visits. "These industrial visits offer invaluable practical exposure that complements classroom learning. By witnessing the inner workings of a thermal power station, students gain a deeper understanding of power generation and its complexities. We are proud to facilitate these visits and contribute to a well-equipped engineering workforce in the country."