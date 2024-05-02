Mumbai News: 59-Year-Old Ex-Banker Duped Of ₹11 Lakh By Fake CBI Officer, Case Filed | Representational Image

Mumbai: A 59-year-old retired senior banker lost Rs11.4 lakh to fake CBI officers who threatened to arrest him, claiming his Aadhaar card was used in a money laundering case.

The ex-banker, a resident of Andheri East, received a call on April 7 from a person, who transferred it to a purported police officer. The complainant was told that his Aadhaar card and mobile number were found linked to a money laundering complaint. The scammers then made the man make a Skype call to a purported CBI officer for “inquiry”.

During this call, the man was threatened with arrest and bogus documents were shared with him. On the pretext of financial verification, they induced him to transfer Rs11.4 lakh to other bank accounts. Later, when fraudsters kept demanding more money, the ex-banker suspected foul play and approached the police.

A case has been registered under various sections for criminal conspiracy, extortion, forgery and cheating by personation under the Indian Penal Code and the Information Technology Act.