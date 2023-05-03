Good news if you're planning a Goa trip; additional special trains on Mumbai-Thivim route during summer 2023

Representative Image | File

Good news for passengers travelling to Goa this summer. Additional special trains would operate on the Mumbai-Thivim route to clear extra rush of travellers during the summer season 2023.

This comes in co-ordination with Central Railway. The special trains would be run thrice a week to accommodate people wishing to travel to the destinations of the route.

Train No. 01129 / 01130 Lokmanya Tilak (T) - Thivim - Lokmanya Tilak (T) Special (Tri-Weekly) :

Train No. 01129 Lokmanya Tilak (T) - Thivim Special (Tri-Weekly) will leave from Lokmanya Tilak (T) at 22:15 hrs every Saturday, Monday & Wednesday on 06/05/2023, 08/05/2023, 10/05/2023, 13/05/2023, 15/05/2023, 17/05/2023, 20/05/2023, 22/05/2023, 24/05/2023, 27/05/2023, 29/05/2023, 31/05/2023 and 03/06/2023. Train will reach Thivim at 11:30 hrs on the next day.

Train No. 01130 Thivim - Lokmanya Tilak (T) Special (Tri-Weekly) will leave from Thivim at 16:40 hrs every Sunday, Tuesday & Thursday on 07/05/2023, 09/05/2023, 11/05/2023, 14/05/2023, 16/05/2023, 18/05/2023, 21/05/2023, 23/05/2023, 25/05/2023, 28/05/2023, 30/05/2023, 01/06/2023 and 04/06/2023. Train will reach Lokmanya Tilak (T) at 04:05 hrs on the next day.

Train will halt at Thane, Panvel, Roha, Mangaon, Khed, Chiplun, Sawarda, Sangameshwar Road, Ratnagiri, Adavali, Rajapur Road, Vaibhavwadi Road, Kankavali, Sindhudurg, Kudal and Sawantwadi Road stations.

Composition : Total 18 Coaches = Composite ( First AC + Two Tier AC ) - 01 Coach, Two Tier AC - 01 Coach, Three Tier AC - 02 Coaches, Sleeper - 10 Coaches, General - 02 Coaches , SLR - 02.

For detailed halts & timings of above trains please visit www.enquiry.indianrail.gov.in or download NTES App.

Bookings for Trains no. 01130 Thivim - Lokmanya Tilak (T) Special (Tri-Weekly) will open from 04/05/2023 at all Passenger Reservation System (PRS) Counters and IRCTC Website.

