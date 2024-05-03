Mumbai News: 'Ensure Pothole-Related Complaints Are Solved Immediately During Monsoon': BMC Commissioner To Officials

Mumbai Civic Chief Bhushan Gagrani (Representative Image) | FPJ

Mumbai: The municipal commissioner Bhushan Gagrani has instructed the civic officials to complete all the road concretisation work undertaken so far, by May 31. He has also warned that the concerned officials and contractors will be held responsible if citizens face inconvenience due to incomplete road work during this monsoon.

Gagrani took a review of the concretisation work of roads in the city on Thursday. Last year, the BMC undertook concretisation of 397 km of roads worth Rs. 6,080 crores in phase 1. Out of which, 325 km of road concretisation work has been undertaken in the western and the eastern suburbs. While the contract of about Rs1,600 crore awarded to Roadway Solutions India Infrastructure Ltd (RSIIL) for 97km of roads in south Mumbai was cancelled over delay.

"It takes 30 to 45 days to complete concretisation of roads and open the road for traffic. The citizens may face inconvenience if the roads which are already excavated for concretisation work are not completed before the monsoon. So, the municipal commissioner has instructed all the road officials to fasten the work undertaken till now. No digging of roads will be allowed during the monsoon," said a senior civic official.

Read Also Annual Battle Against Water-Logging: New BMC Chief Bhushan Gagrani Inspects Eastern Suburbs

The roads which are not under defect liability period (DLP) have been undertaken for repairs with mastic asphalt. Around 14 contractors are appointed in all the seven zones for the road repair work. The city has a road network of 2,050km, out of which around 1,000km has been concretised. The BMC decided to concretise all the roads to make the city pothole-free. The contract for concretisation of 312 km of roads in phase 2 will be awarded in June after the Loksabha election. The BMC recently held a one-day brainstorming session for their 300 road engineers where they were trained by the experts from the Indian Institute of Technology Bombay in Powai.