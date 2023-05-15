 Mumbai: BMC issues ₹84 crore contract to fill-up potholes before monsoon
Officials said there are 2,10,000 bad patches that need to be levelled by June 15. The BMC will pay the contractor Rs4000 per sqmt.

Kalpesh MhamunkarUpdated: Monday, May 15, 2023, 11:02 PM IST
article-image
Representational image | FPJ Photo

The BMC’s road and traffic department has issued a Rs84 crore-contract to fill up bad patches (potholes) in the city before monsoon. Officials said there are 2,10,000 bad patches that need to be levelled by June 15. The BMC will pay the contractor Rs4000 per sqmt.

As per available data, bad patches across the city total to nearly 37,500 sqmt. From Colaba to Byculla and Kandivali to Dahisar, a purchase order (PO) of Rs15 crore has been issued. In wards like Wadala, Antop Hill and Worli, there are 30,000 sqmt of bad patches, for which a PO of Rs12 crore has been issued. In Khar, Bandra, Andheri East, Kurla, Govandi, Chembur, Mulund, Ghatkopar and Bhandup, Rs9 core will be spent for 22,500 sqmt of area.

Additional Municipal Commissioner (projects) P Velrasu has said that the material allocated is already much higher than demanded so not to exceed it and seek prior approval if needed. He has also sought completion of work within 30 days as tenders have a validity of only 45 days.

Cost per zone

City Rs27 cr
Western suburbs Rs39 cr

Eastern suburbs Rs18 cr
Total Rs84 cr

Area to cover
City 67,500 sqmt

Western suburbs 97,500 sqmt

Eastern suburbs 45,000 sqmt

Total 2,10,000 sqmt

