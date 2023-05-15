Bhopal: BMC plans to adopt government schools, to upgrade amenities

Representative Image | Pixabay

Bhopal (Madhya Pradesh): Bhopal Municipal Corporation (BMC) will upgrade civic amenities in government schools in state capital.

Though BMC does not run any school, it will improve facilities in government schools, specially those located near slums. In fact, BMC is thinking of adopting government schools in state capital for improving facilities in their campus and classes.

Facilities like smart classes, sanitation, hygiene, toilets etc are to be introduced in schools located in slum localities.

The BMC officials will discuss the modalities on how the idea can be conceptualised in government-run schools. The exercise is aimed at drawing slum children to slums for studies. It will create conducive atmosphere in school campus in the interest of students and teachers.

Special focus will be on schools in slums that lack basic facilities in campus. BMC council chairman Kishan Survyanshi said, “BMC is seriously planning to adopt government schools and upgrade their facilities. Slum schools are deprived of facilities, sanitation and other things.”

He added, “Upgraded education system has to be introduced in classes including innovative classroom practices through multi-level mentoring.”

