Bhopal: Four drunk men drag woman by hair at restaurant after she objected to their dirty comments

A case of assault was registered against the four accused

Staff ReporterUpdated: Monday, May 15, 2023, 05:21 PM IST
Representative Photo |

Bhopal (Madhya Pradesh): A case of assault was registered after four men abused a woman and dragged her by her hair at a restaurant in Ayodhya Nagar on Saturday, the police said on Monday.

The police added that the accused had allegedly been making lewd gestures and comments at the woman. When she resisted, they started started assaulting her.

Station house officer (SHO) of Ayodhya Nagar police station, Neelesh Awasthi said that the complainant woman aged 35 years was sitting inside a restaurant along with her friend on Saturday. During this, four drunk men, made lewd gestures at the woman from the nearby table.

The complainant woman further alleged that when she resisted the act, the group of men allegedly dragged her by her hair and assaulted her physically.

The cops were informed, who reached the spot and have registered an FIR against the accused.

According to the police, the accused have been identified as Omprakash, Mohan Lodhi, Veerendra Rajput and Udaybhan. Further probe is on in the case, SHO Awasthi said.

